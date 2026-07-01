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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

29-Jul-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST

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 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

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The Company has been notified that, on 29 July 2026:

 

  • Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, sold 6,163 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of £7.304; and
  • Sir James Fuller Bt, Non-Executive Director, has had a change in his interests following transactions by his two sons, who are currently Persons Closely Associated. Sir James’ sons each purchased 1,370 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of £7.304 per share, being part of the shares sold by Richard Fuller. As a result, Sir James Fuller’s beneficial interests have changed.

 

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Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

Enquiries to:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

29 July 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Fuller

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£7.304

6,163

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

6,163

Price

£45,014.55

e)

Date of the transaction

29 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Archie Fuller

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£7.304

1,370

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

1,370

Price

£10,006.48

e)

Date of the transaction

29 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Fuller

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£7.304

1,370

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

1,370

Price

£10,006.48

e)

Date of the transaction

29 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 437871
EQS News ID: 2373844

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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