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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
29-Jul-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified that, on 29 July 2026:
- Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, sold 6,163 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of £7.304; and
- Sir James Fuller Bt, Non-Executive Director, has had a change in his interests following transactions by his two sons, who are currently Persons Closely Associated. Sir James’ sons each purchased 1,370 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of £7.304 per share, being part of the shares sold by Richard Fuller. As a result, Sir James Fuller’s beneficial interests have changed.
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries to:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
29 July 2025
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Richard Fuller
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Non-Executive Director
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
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LEI
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213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
Unlisted
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Sale
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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£7.304
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6,163
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d)
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Aggregated information
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Aggregated volume
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6,163
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Price
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£45,014.55
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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29 July 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Archie Fuller
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director)
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
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LEI
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213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
Unlisted
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Purchase
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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£7.304
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1,370
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|
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d)
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Aggregated information
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Aggregated volume
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1,370
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Price
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£10,006.48
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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29 July 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Harry Fuller
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director)
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
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Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
|
LEI
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213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
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Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
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Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
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“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
Unlisted
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Purchase
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
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£7.304
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1,370
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|
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d)
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Aggregated information
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Aggregated volume
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1,370
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Price
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£10,006.48
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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29 July 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News