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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings
22-Jun-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
(“the Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company annnounces that on 18 June 2026 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company’s Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 (the ”BDBP”) and/or the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the “LTIP”).
- Following publication of the Company’s financial results for FY2026 and determination of the bonus outcome, awards over 40p “A” Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in the notifications below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three years from the date of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date.
The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 2026 being £7.072 for “A” Ordinary Shares.
- Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below.
All awards are over a combination of both 40p “A” Ordinary Shares and 4p “B” Ordinary Shares. The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 2026, being £7.072 for “A” Ordinary Shares and £0.7072 (notionally) for “B” Ordinary Shares.
Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2029 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
22 June 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Simon Emeny
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Executive Chairman
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
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Volume
|
|
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“A” Ord Shares
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Share Price
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“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
BDBP
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20,406
|
£7.072
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-
|
-
|
LTIP
|
90,285
|
£7.072
|
225,714
|
£0.7072
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d)
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Aggregated
information
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As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
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As above
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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18 June 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
|
Neil Smith
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Finance Director
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b)
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Initial notification/Amendment
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Initial Notification
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3.
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
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b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
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4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
|
Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
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Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
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“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
BDBP
|
13,710
|
£7.072
|
-
|
-
|
d)
|
Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Fred Turner
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial
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3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
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“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
BDBP
|
9,212
|
£7.072
|
-
|
-
|
LTIP
|
42,986
|
£7.072
|
107,466
|
£0.7072
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Dawn Browne
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
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Chief People Officer
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
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“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
BDBP
|
7,648
|
£7.072
|
-
|
-
|
LTIP
|
33,371
|
£7.072
|
83,427
|
£0.7072
|
d)
|
Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Peter Turner
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2.
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Reason for the notification
|
a)
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Position/status
|
Property Director / PDMR
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
LTIP
|
15,610
|
£7.072
|
39,027
|
£0.7072
|
d)
|
Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
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1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
|
Name
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Samantha Bourke
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
|
Marketing Director / PDMR
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
LTIP
|
13,998
|
£7.072
|
34,997
|
£0.7072
|
d)
|
Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
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1.
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
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a)
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Name
|
Carrie Joslin
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2.
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position/status
|
Food & Drink Director/ PDMR
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b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each
“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344
“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
|
|
“A” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
“B” Ord Shares
|
Share Price
|
LTIP
|
13,998
|
£7.072
|
34,997
|
£0.7072
|
d)
|
Aggregated
information
|
As above
|
Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 June 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News