DAX25.140 +0,6%Est506.311 +0,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2900 +2,5%Nas26.172 -1,3%Bitcoin56.236 +1,8%Euro1,1424 -0,4%Öl78,01 -3,0%Gold4.191 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 BMW 519000 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Iran-Gespräche: DAX schließt im Plus - 25.000er-Marke hält -- US-Börsen uneins -- RWE, Brenntag, HOCHTIEF, Zalando, OHB, Infineon, Intel, Micron, Rheinmetall, Tesla, SpaceX im Fokus
Top News
In eigener Sache: So legst du finanzen.net als bevorzugte Quelle bei Google fest In eigener Sache: So legst du finanzen.net als bevorzugte Quelle bei Google fest
Brenntag-Aktie zieht an: Starke Nachfrage veranlasst Prognoseanhebung für 2026 Brenntag-Aktie zieht an: Starke Nachfrage veranlasst Prognoseanhebung für 2026
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

22.06.26 19:27 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
7,65 EUR -0,30 EUR -3,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

22-Jun-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 (“the Company”)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

 

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

The Company annnounces that on 18 June 2026 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company’s Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 (the ”BDBP”) and/or the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the “LTIP”).

 

  1. Following publication of the Company’s financial results for FY2026 and determination of the bonus outcome, awards over 40p “A” Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in the notifications below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three years from the date of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date.

 

The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 2026 being £7.072 for “A” Ordinary Shares.

 

  1. Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below.

 

All awards are over a combination of both 40p “A” Ordinary Shares and 4p “B” Ordinary Shares.  The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 17 June 2026, being £7.072 for “A”  Ordinary Shares and £0.7072 (notionally) for “B” Ordinary Shares.

 

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2029 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2026) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

22 June 2026

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Emeny

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

BDBP

20,406

£7.072

-

-

LTIP

90,285

£7.072

225,714

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil Smith

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

BDBP

13,710

£7.072

-

-

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fred Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

BDBP

9,212

£7.072

-

-

LTIP

42,986

£7.072

107,466

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dawn Browne

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

BDBP

7,648

£7.072

-

-

LTIP

33,371

£7.072

83,427

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Property Director / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

LTIP

15,610

£7.072

39,027

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Bourke

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Marketing Director / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

LTIP

13,998

£7.072

34,997

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Carrie Joslin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Food & Drink Director/ PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

“A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344

“B” Ordinary Shares- unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

“A” Ord Shares

Share Price

“B” Ord Shares

Share Price

LTIP

13,998

£7.072

34,997

£0.7072

 

d)

Aggregated

 information

As above

Aggregated volume

As above

Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 432843
EQS News ID: 2351400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

DatumMeistgelesen