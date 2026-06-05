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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

19.06.26 19:01 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

19-Jun-2026 / 18:01 GMT/BST

 

 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. (“the Company”)

 

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

 

 

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

 

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 (the “Annual Report”)
  • Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)
  • Form of Proxy

 

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of 2026 AGM are available on the Company’s website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, all documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report which is available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above.

 

The Company’s AGM will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 21 July 2026 at 11 a.m.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary 

020 8996 2073

 

19 June 2026


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 432616
EQS News ID: 2350318

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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