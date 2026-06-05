Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Wer­bung Wer­bung

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 (the “Annual Report”)

Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

Form of Proxy

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of 2026 AGM are available on the Company’s website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, all documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report which is available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above.

The Company’s AGM will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 21 July 2026 at 11 a.m.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 June 2026