Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
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FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. (“the Company”)
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Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 28 March 2026 and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting
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FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:
Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of 2026 AGM are available on the Company’s website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, all documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report which is available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above.
The Company’s AGM will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 21 July 2026 at 11 a.m.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
19 June 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|432616
|EQS News ID:
|2350318
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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