Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Werbung
Werbung
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“Fuller’s” or “the Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares
Werbung
Werbung
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.
As at 30 April 2026, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 36,446,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,101,666 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 5,173,241 “A” Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 “B” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 April 2026 was 31,273,445. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Werbung
Werbung
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
1 May 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|426048
|EQS News ID:
|2319924
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Fuller Smith Turner A
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Fuller Smith Turner A
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent