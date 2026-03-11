Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
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The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the “Programme”).
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The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,968,233 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,478,453. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
10 April 2026
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
Shares Purchased: “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each
Date of Purchase: 9 April 2026
Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis
Aggregate Information:
Individual Transactions:
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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|423536
|EQS News ID:
|2306204
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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