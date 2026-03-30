Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the “Programme”).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date of Purchase 30/04/2026 Number of “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 10,008 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 644.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 634.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 636.2634

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 5,173,241 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,273,445. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

30 April 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 30 April 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 636.2634 10,008

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 4137 634.00 11:12:05 00080426919TRLO0 XLON 220 634.00 11:12:05 00080426920TRLO0 XLON 4145 638.00 14:36:44 00080437179TRLO0 XLON 1404 638.00 14:36:44 00080437180TRLO0 XLON 94 638.00 14:36:44 00080437181TRLO0 XLON 8 644.00 16:19:35 00080445242TRLO0 XLON

---End---