Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the “Programme”).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Date of Purchase 01/05/2026 Number of “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each 7,706 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 648.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 644.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 646.5954

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 5,163,708 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,282,978. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 May 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 1 May 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 646.5954 7,706

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 722 648.00 09:08:23 00080448902TRLO0 XLON 7 648.00 09:46:50 00080449577TRLO0 XLON 7 648.00 10:19:34 00080450134TRLO0 XLON 7 648.00 10:31:22 00080450297TRLO0 XLON 7 648.00 10:54:49 00080450605TRLO0 XLON 2000 648.00 11:11:18 00080450872TRLO0 XLON 2250 648.00 11:11:18 00080450873TRLO0 XLON 47 644.00 11:17:01 00080450924TRLO0 XLON 1200 644.00 11:21:18 00080450956TRLO0 XLON 73 644.00 11:32:30 00080451081TRLO0 XLON 7 644.00 11:42:09 00080451284TRLO0 XLON 7 644.00 11:44:12 00080451321TRLO0 XLON 7 644.00 12:11:25 00080451641TRLO0 XLON 374 644.00 14:10:00 00080454556TRLO0 XLON 76 644.00 14:13:10 00080454666TRLO0 XLON 194 644.00 14:31:00 00080455112TRLO0 XLON 88 644.00 14:39:00 00080455365TRLO0 XLON 203 644.00 14:58:00 00080456521TRLO0 XLON 7 644.00 15:04:01 00080457233TRLO0 XLON 173 644.00 15:33:00 00080458606TRLO0 XLON 67 644.00 15:40:00 00080458980TRLO0 XLON 7 644.00 15:51:21 00080459336TRLO0 XLON 176 644.00 16:04:00 00080459962TRLO0 XLON

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