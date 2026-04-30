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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

01.05.26 19:23 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

01-May-2026 / 18:23 GMT/BST

  

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

01/05/2026

Number of “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

7,706

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

648.00

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

644.00

Average price paid per share (GBp)

646.5954

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 5,163,708 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,282,978. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

1 May 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 1 May 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

646.5954

7,706

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

722

648.00

 09:08:23

00080448902TRLO0

XLON

7

648.00

 09:46:50

00080449577TRLO0

XLON

7

648.00

 10:19:34

00080450134TRLO0

XLON

7

648.00

 10:31:22

00080450297TRLO0

XLON

7

648.00

 10:54:49

00080450605TRLO0

XLON

2000

648.00

 11:11:18

00080450872TRLO0

XLON

2250

648.00

 11:11:18

00080450873TRLO0

XLON

47

644.00

 11:17:01

00080450924TRLO0

XLON

1200

644.00

 11:21:18

00080450956TRLO0

XLON

73

644.00

 11:32:30

00080451081TRLO0

XLON

7

644.00

 11:42:09

00080451284TRLO0

XLON

7

644.00

 11:44:12

00080451321TRLO0

XLON

7

644.00

 12:11:25

00080451641TRLO0

XLON

374

644.00

 14:10:00

00080454556TRLO0

XLON

76

644.00

 14:13:10

00080454666TRLO0

XLON

194

644.00

 14:31:00

00080455112TRLO0

XLON

88

644.00

 14:39:00

00080455365TRLO0

XLON

203

644.00

 14:58:00

00080456521TRLO0

XLON

7

644.00

 15:04:01

00080457233TRLO0

XLON

173

644.00

 15:33:00

00080458606TRLO0

XLON

67

644.00

 15:40:00

00080458980TRLO0

XLON

7

644.00

 15:51:21

00080459336TRLO0

XLON

176

644.00

 16:04:00

00080459962TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 426049
EQS News ID: 2319950

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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