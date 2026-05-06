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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares  

03.06.26 19:27 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares  

03-Jun-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST

  

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the “Programme”).

 

Date of Purchase

03/06/2026

Number of “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

1,867

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

674.00

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

670.00

Average price paid per share (GBp)

672.5667

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,839,189 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,107,497. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

3 June 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Shares Purchased: “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 3 June 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

 

Aggregate Information:

 

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

672.5667

1,867

 

Individual Transactions:

 

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

669

670.00

 12:21:27

00081021530TRLO0

XLON

64

674.00

 14:47:50

00081030127TRLO0

XLON

61

674.00

 15:15:40

00081031990TRLO0

XLON

18

674.00

 16:15:12

00081036800TRLO0

XLON

6

674.00

 16:27:27

00081037840TRLO0

XLON

322

674.00

 16:28:00

00081037884TRLO0

XLON

51

674.00

 16:28:00

00081037885TRLO0

XLON

6

674.00

 16:29:16

00081037961TRLO0

XLON

545

674.00

 16:29:16

00081037962TRLO0

XLON

123

674.00

 16:29:52

00081038000TRLO0

XLON

1

674.00

 16:29:57

00081038008TRLO0

XLON

1

674.00

 16:35:17

00081038301TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 429931
EQS News ID: 2339276

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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