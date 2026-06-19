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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

26.06.26 19:10 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

26-Jun-2026 / 18:10 GMT/BST

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 23 – 26 June 2026.

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

23/06/2026

9,235

696.00

696.00

696.0000

24/06/2026

2,724

704.00

704.00

704.0000

25/06/2026

5,468

718.00

710.00

713.4228

26/06/2026

2,598

726.00

726.00

726.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,815,529 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,131,157. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

26 June 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

23/06/2026

9235

696.00

 08:53:31

00081411093TRLO0

XLON

24/06/2026

651

704.00

 14:29:52

00081445911TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

519

704.00

 14:51:39

00081447343TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

348

704.00

 14:51:39

00081447344TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

524

704.00

 14:51:39

00081447345TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

100

704.00

 14:59:30

00081447953TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

309

704.00

 15:09:00

00081448977TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

49

704.00

 15:39:19

00081451572TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

223

704.00

 15:39:19

00081451573TRLO1

XLON

24/06/2026

1

704.00

 15:43:58

00081451817TRLO1

XLON

25/06/2026

529

710.00

 08:30:17

00081457677TRLO1

XLON

25/06/2026

272

710.00

 08:30:17

00081457678TRLO1

XLON

25/06/2026

2500

714.00

 08:30:17

00081457679TRLO1

XLON

25/06/2026

2155

714.00

 08:30:17

00081457680TRLO1

XLON

25/06/2026

12

718.00

 14:43:45

00081476175TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

128

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507541TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

372

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507542TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

128

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507543TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

38

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507544TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

513

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507545TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

194

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507546TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

564

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507547TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

83

726.00

 14:13:25

00081507548TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

20

726.00

 15:31:08

00081513389TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

139

726.00

 15:33:30

00081513566TRLO1

XLON

26/06/2026

419

726.00

 16:23:53

00081517696TRLO1

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 433771
EQS News ID: 2355188

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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