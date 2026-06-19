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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

03.07.26 18:14 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

03-Jul-2026 / 17:14 GMT/BST

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 29 June – 3 July 2026.

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

29/06/2026

12,993

730.00

722.00

726.9627

30/06/2026

5,426

726.00

726.00

726.0000

01/07/2026

1,816

726.00

726.00

726.0000

02/07/2026

15,000

730.00

730.00

730.0000

03/07/2026

15,000

730.00

730.00

730.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,865,764 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,080,922. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

3 July 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

29/06/2026

1

730.00

 08:33:08

00081520278TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

999

730.00

 08:34:03

00081520294TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

3464

730.00

 08:34:03

00081520295TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

536

730.00

 09:09:05

00081521669TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1000

726.00

 09:18:24

00081521927TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

3463

726.00

 09:18:24

00081521928TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

81

726.00

 10:05:56

00081523708TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

297

726.00

 10:06:03

00081523710TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

159

726.00

 10:06:03

00081523711TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

450

722.00

 11:30:19

00081526316TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

31

722.00

 11:30:19

00081526317TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

357

722.00

 12:00:33

00081527489TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

114

722.00

 12:02:12

00081527521TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

446

722.00

 12:02:17

00081527523TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

9

722.00

 13:52:34

00081531524TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

20

722.00

 13:52:35

00081531525TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

446

722.00

 14:25:51

00081532615TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

450

726.00

 15:22:08

00081536058TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

112

726.00

 15:22:08

00081536059TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 15:24:19

00081536142TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 15:28:44

00081536329TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 15:33:41

00081536621TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 15:55:37

00081538445TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

261

726.00

 16:09:00

00081539487TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

221

726.00

 16:18:14

00081540370TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

67

726.00

 16:18:14

00081540371TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 16:18:18

00081540376TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 16:18:32

00081540380TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 16:18:41

00081540422TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 16:18:53

00081540433TRLO0

XLON

29/06/2026

1

726.00

 16:19:58

00081540496TRLO0

XLON

30/06/2026

2047

726.00

 10:51:20

00081551667TRLO0

XLON

30/06/2026

1812

726.00

 10:51:20

00081551668TRLO0

XLON

30/06/2026

669

726.00

 10:51:20

00081551669TRLO0

XLON

30/06/2026

708

726.00

 13:47:00

00081560110TRLO0

XLON

30/06/2026

190

726.00

 16:35:21

00081569031TRLO0

XLON

01/07/2026

1

726.00

 08:30:15

00081570307TRLO0

XLON

01/07/2026

1814

726.00

 11:56:33

00081580097TRLO0

XLON

01/07/2026

1

726.00

 15:10:47

00081589068TRLO0

XLON

02/07/2026

15000

730.00

 11:08:05

00081602909TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

3000

730.00

 10:02:40

00081621013TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

36

730.00

 10:06:09

00081621125TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

54

730.00

 10:06:09

00081621126TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

1000

730.00

 10:24:04

00081621631TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

1090

730.00

 10:28:47

00081621697TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

1409

730.00

 10:28:47

00081621698TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

54

730.00

 10:28:48

00081621699TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

1

730.00

 11:05:28

00081622910TRLO0

XLON

03/07/2026

8356

730.00

 11:18:03

00081623583TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 434986
EQS News ID: 2360184

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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