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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

17-Jul-2026 / 17:32 GMT/BST

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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

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The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 13 July 2026 – 17 July 2026.

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Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

13/07/2026

4,838

720.00

720.00

720.0000

14/07/2026

14,000

722.00

722.00

722.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,929,391 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,017,295. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

17 July 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

13/07/2026

4838

720.00

 15:35:29

00081750750TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

6614

722.00

 16:27:05

00081775764TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

2500

722.00

 16:27:05

00081775763TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

566

722.00

 16:27:22

00081775771TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

2569

722.00

 16:27:22

00081775770TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

386

722.00

 16:27:22

00081775769TRLO0

XLON

14/07/2026

1365

722.00

 16:27:22

00081775772TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 436665
EQS News ID: 2367834

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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