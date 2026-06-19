Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 13 July 2026 – 17 July 2026.

Werbung

Date Aggregate number of shares purchased Highest price paid per share (GBp) Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Average price paid per share (GBp) 13/07/2026 4,838 720.00 720.00 720.0000 14/07/2026 14,000 722.00 722.00 722.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,929,391 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,017,295. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

17 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 13/07/2026 4838 720.00 15:35:29 00081750750TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 6614 722.00 16:27:05 00081775764TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 2500 722.00 16:27:05 00081775763TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 566 722.00 16:27:22 00081775771TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 2569 722.00 16:27:22 00081775770TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 386 722.00 16:27:22 00081775769TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 1365 722.00 16:27:22 00081775772TRLO0 XLON

---End---