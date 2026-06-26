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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

24-Jul-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST

Werbung

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 20 July 2026 – 24 July 2026.

Werbung

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

20/07/2026

5,974

740.00

740.00

740.0000

22/07/2026

13,000

750.00

750.00

750.0000

23/07/2026

1,260

750.00

750.00

750.0000

24/07/2026

5,330

754.00

748.00

751.2983

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,949,372 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,997,314. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

24 July 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

20/07/2026

269

740.00

 10:59:52

00081844917TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

731

740.00

 12:46:27

00081847381TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

324

740.00

 12:59:41

00081847775TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

1002

740.00

 12:59:41

00081847774TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

1074

740.00

 13:01:08

00081847826TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

1557

740.00

 15:58:00

00081853165TRLO0

XLON

20/07/2026

1017

740.00

 15:58:00

00081853164TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

3918

750.00

 09:20:33

00081876162TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

2082

750.00

 09:31:13

00081877072TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

1293

750.00

 09:49:00

00081878313TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

1723

750.00

 09:59:35

00081878974TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

420

750.00

 09:59:35

00081878975TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

410

750.00

 10:04:00

00081879211TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

8

750.00

 10:27:46

00081880398TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

1000

750.00

 10:58:34

00081881371TRLO0

XLON

22/07/2026

2146

750.00

 11:00:27

00081881429TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

26

750.00

 16:06:14

00081925615TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

140

750.00

 16:06:14

00081925614TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

254

750.00

 16:06:14

00081925616TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

27

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927694TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

100

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927693TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

50

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927692TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

55

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927691TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

30

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927690TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

57

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927689TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

42

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927688TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

36

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927687TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

36

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927686TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

63

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927685TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

35

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927684TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

98

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927683TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

5

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927682TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

34

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927681TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

135

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927680TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

3

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927679TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

3

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927678TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

3

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927677TRLO0

XLON

23/07/2026

28

750.00

 16:35:18

00081927695TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

2400

748.00

 08:15:43

00081928760TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

17

754.00

 14:46:25

00081941205TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

253

754.00

 14:46:25

00081941206TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

1126

754.00

 14:46:25

00081941207TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

1034

754.00

 16:11:26

00081944714TRLO0

XLON

24/07/2026

500

754.00

 16:24:44

00081945742TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 437448
EQS News ID: 2371558

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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