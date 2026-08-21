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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

07-Sep-2026 / 17:42 GMT/BST

Werbung

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 31 August 2026 – 4 September 2026.

Werbung

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

01/09/2026

3,463

750.00

750.00

750.0000

02/09/2026

13,500

744.00

740.00

742.0000

03/09/2026

5,680

736.00

736.00

736.0000

04/09/2026

13,000

726.00

726.00

726.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,996,275 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,086,240. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

7 September 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

01/09/2026

1000

750.00

 09:36:01

00082526911TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

366

750.00

 09:36:01

00082526912TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

44

750.00

 09:37:33

00082526943TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

1

750.00

 09:52:45

00082528034TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

7

750.00

 13:48:37

00082536306TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

108

750.00

 14:40:51

00082538179TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

401

750.00

 14:46:23

00082538584TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

25

750.00

 14:46:23

00082538585TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

113

750.00

 15:00:05

00082539178TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

1

750.00

 15:06:29

00082539308TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

2

750.00

 15:06:36

00082539312TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

1

750.00

 15:38:41

00082541155TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

1

750.00

 15:48:55

00082541668TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

3

750.00

 15:51:08

00082541775TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

3

750.00

 16:17:55

00082543507TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

979

750.00

 16:35:28

00082544540TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

54

750.00

 16:35:28

00082544541TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

133

750.00

 16:35:28

00082544542TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

147

750.00

 16:35:28

00082544543TRLO0

XLON

01/09/2026

74

750.00

 16:35:28

00082544544TRLO0

XLON

02/09/2026

5000

744.00

 08:19:53

00082546078TRLO0

XLON

02/09/2026

3945

740.00

 08:45:02

00082547309TRLO0

XLON

02/09/2026

1055

740.00

 08:45:02

00082547310TRLO0

XLON

02/09/2026

3500

742.00

 12:19:57

00082556698TRLO0

XLON

03/09/2026

3000

736.00

 12:44:23

00082577674TRLO0

XLON

03/09/2026

383

736.00

 12:44:23

00082577675TRLO0

XLON

03/09/2026

345

736.00

 13:30:57

00082578901TRLO0

XLON

03/09/2026

217

736.00

 16:29:11

00082589116TRLO0

CHIX

03/09/2026

1735

736.00

 16:36:29

00082589684TRLO0

XLON

04/09/2026

11

726.00

 14:33:55

00082602691TRLO0

XLON

04/09/2026

12989

726.00

 14:50:41

00082603763TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 442399
EQS News ID: 2395216

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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