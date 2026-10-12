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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

12-Oct-2026 / 15:59 GMT/BST

Werbung

 

  

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 5 October 2026 – 9 October 2026.

Date

Werbung

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

5 October 2026

XLON

708.0000

15,000

708.0000

708.0000

6 October 2026

XLON

707.1667

15,000

701.5000

710.0000

7 October 2026

XLON

707.0000

12,000

702.0000

708.0000

8 October 2026

XLON

702.0000

12,600

702.0000

702.0000

9 October 2026

XLON

710.8000

5,000

710.8000

710.8000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,239,791 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,842,724. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

12 October 2026

 

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

5 October 2026 10:13:50

10000

708.0000

XLON

00425311051TRLO1

5 October 2026 15:19:54

5000

708.0000

XLON

00425344171TRLO1

6 October 2026 11:37:26

10000

710.0000

XLON

00425596763TRLO1

6 October 2026 15:07:47

5000

701.5000

XLON

00425604501TRLO1

7 October 2026 11:27:17

10000

708.0000

XLON

00425894722TRLO1

7 October 2026 16:05:59

2000

702.0000

XLON

00425907838TRLO1

8 October 2026 13:09:15

2000

702.0000

XLON

00426425783TRLO1

8 October 2026 14:24:40

10600

702.0000

XLON

00426427848TRLO1

9 October 2026 12:29:05

5000

710.8000

XLON

00426676724TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 446116
EQS News ID: 2414352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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