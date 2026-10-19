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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

19-Oct-2026 / 11:35 GMT/BST

Werbung

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 12 October 2026 – 16 October 2026.

Date

Werbung

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

13 October 2026

XLON

732.5356

15,000

730.0000

740.0000

16 October 2026

XLON

770.6950

8,495

764.0000

772.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,263,286 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,819,229. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

19 October 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

13 October 2026 10:12:24

75

730.0000

XLON

00427197215TRLO1

13 October 2026 10:12:58

5000

730.0000

XLON

00427197698TRLO1

13 October 2026 11:45:26

35

736.0000

XLON

00427240816TRLO1

13 October 2026 11:52:46

26

736.0000

XLON

00427241008TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:27

49

736.0000

XLON

00427242081TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:27

26

736.0000

XLON

00427242082TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:27

35

736.0000

XLON

00427242083TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:27

110

736.0000

XLON

00427242084TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:29

223

736.0000

XLON

00427242085TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:30

7

738.0000

XLON

00427242086TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:33

211

736.0000

XLON

00427242100TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:39

214

740.0000

XLON

00427242102TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:42

108

738.0000

XLON

00427242103TRLO1

13 October 2026 12:29:46

114

736.0000

XLON

00427242109TRLO1

13 October 2026 14:49:25

5000

736.0000

XLON

00427246955TRLO1

13 October 2026 16:23:02

3767

730.0000

XLON

00427252539TRLO1

16 October 2026 14:43:52

5906

772.0000

XLON

00428180563TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:18:14

24

764.0000

XLON

00428183286TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:18:58

54

766.0000

XLON

00428183418TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:19:33

53

766.0000

XLON

00428183462TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:34:13

1

766.0000

XLON

00428184221TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:39:54

11

766.0000

XLON

00428184431TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:42:53

81

766.0000

XLON

00428184538TRLO1

16 October 2026 15:50:04

11

766.0000

XLON

00428184773TRLO1

16 October 2026 16:15:21

68

768.0000

XLON

00428186213TRLO1

16 October 2026 16:15:21

184

768.0000

XLON

00428186214TRLO1

16 October 2026 16:15:21

1785

768.0000

XLON

00428186215TRLO1

16 October 2026 16:15:21

211

768.0000

XLON

00428186216TRLO1

16 October 2026 16:17:56

106

766.0000

XLON

00428186377TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 446786
EQS News ID: 2418066

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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