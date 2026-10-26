Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 19 October 2026 – 23 October 2026

Werbung

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) 19 October 2026 XLON 766.3475 15,000 766.0000 768.0000 21 October 2026 XLON 780.5634 3,287 774.0000 784.0000 22 October 2026 XLON 780.0938 2,496 776.0000 784.0000 23 October 2026 XLON 785.3574 915 782.0000 786.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,279,984 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,802,531. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

26 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 19 October 2026 10:53:45 5000 767.0000 XLON 00428303886TRLO1 19 October 2026 14:51:03 106 768.0000 XLON 00428311537TRLO1 19 October 2026 14:51:03 101 766.0000 XLON 00428311538TRLO1 19 October 2026 14:57:58 51 766.0000 XLON 00428311732TRLO1 19 October 2026 14:57:58 55 766.0000 XLON 00428311733TRLO1 19 October 2026 15:37:23 9687 766.0000 XLON 00428313673TRLO1 21 October 2026 13:36:44 98 784.0000 XLON 00428646985TRLO1 21 October 2026 14:32:35 101 782.0000 XLON 00428649402TRLO1 21 October 2026 14:57:53 101 778.0000 XLON 00428650958TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:11:58 315 776.0000 XLON 00428651885TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:28 205 774.0000 XLON 00428655632TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:28 31 780.0000 XLON 00428655636TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:28 188 780.0000 XLON 00428655637TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:38 197 776.0000 XLON 00428655645TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:38 17 774.0000 XLON 00428655646TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:43 182 782.0000 XLON 00428655650TRLO1 21 October 2026 15:59:44 180 782.0000 XLON 00428655651TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:07:26 313 784.0000 XLON 00428656187TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:07:26 104 784.0000 XLON 00428656188TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:07:50 411 782.0000 XLON 00428656205TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:07:50 102 782.0000 XLON 00428656206TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:09:25 101 782.0000 XLON 00428656278TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:10:48 101 782.0000 XLON 00428656435TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:12:10 102 782.0000 XLON 00428656535TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:13:30 102 782.0000 XLON 00428656628TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:14:50 102 782.0000 XLON 00428656793TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:16:07 101 782.0000 XLON 00428656914TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:17:16 102 782.0000 XLON 00428657114TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:17:23 23 780.0000 XLON 00428657121TRLO1 21 October 2026 16:18:59 8 780.0000 XLON 00428657294TRLO1 22 October 2026 12:51:53 95 780.0000 XLON 00428872846TRLO1 22 October 2026 12:56:21 96 776.0000 XLON 00428873077TRLO1 22 October 2026 13:25:24 155 784.0000 XLON 00428874344TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:02:05 99 782.0000 XLON 00428883383TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:02:10 102 780.0000 XLON 00428883388TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:10:35 104 780.0000 XLON 00428884196TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:10:59 102 780.0000 XLON 00428884348TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:11:23 98 780.0000 XLON 00428884385TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:11:23 4 780.0000 XLON 00428884386TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:11:47 102 780.0000 XLON 00428884427TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:12:10 105 780.0000 XLON 00428884509TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:12:31 15 780.0000 XLON 00428884551TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:12:31 87 780.0000 XLON 00428884552TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:12:52 103 780.0000 XLON 00428884612TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:13:13 25 780.0000 XLON 00428884623TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:13:13 78 780.0000 XLON 00428884624TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:13:34 104 780.0000 XLON 00428884651TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:13:55 105 780.0000 XLON 00428884691TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:14:16 26 780.0000 XLON 00428884766TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:14:16 78 780.0000 XLON 00428884767TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:14:36 100 780.0000 XLON 00428884798TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:14:56 100 780.0000 XLON 00428884870TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:15:16 26 780.0000 XLON 00428884907TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:15:16 78 780.0000 XLON 00428884908TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:15:36 100 780.0000 XLON 00428884941TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:15:56 103 780.0000 XLON 00428885026TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:16:16 28 780.0000 XLON 00428885078TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:16:16 75 780.0000 XLON 00428885079TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:16:36 103 780.0000 XLON 00428885110TRLO1 22 October 2026 16:16:48 100 778.0000 XLON 00428885129TRLO1 23 October 2026 09:45:32 103 786.0000 XLON 00429047906TRLO1 23 October 2026 10:41:01 101 786.0000 XLON 00429170847TRLO1 23 October 2026 10:41:23 100 782.0000 XLON 00429171956TRLO1 23 October 2026 12:39:03 47 782.0000 XLON 00429192163TRLO1 23 October 2026 14:16:52 317 786.0000 XLON 00429197090TRLO1 23 October 2026 14:16:52 49 786.0000 XLON 00429197091TRLO1 23 October 2026 14:16:52 198 786.0000 XLON 00429197092TRLO1

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