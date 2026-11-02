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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

02-Nov-2026 / 11:03 GMT/BST

Werbung

 

  

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 26 October 2026 – 30 October 2026.

 

Werbung

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

26 October 2026

XLON

792.5248

2,496

788.0000

800.0000

27 October 2026

XLON

785.5968

11,226

775.2800

798.0000

29 October 2026

XLON

810.0000

806

810.0000

810.0000

 

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,294,512 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,788,003. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

2 November 2026

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

26 October 2026 10:59:08

93

800.0000

XLON

00429616682TRLO1

26 October 2026 13:52:04

98

796.0000

XLON

00429624872TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:06:40

96

792.0000

XLON

00429625976TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:29:04

51

798.0000

XLON

00429628130TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:29:04

202

798.0000

XLON

00429628131TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:31:17

102

792.0000

XLON

00429628357TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:31:17

102

792.0000

XLON

00429628358TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:31:17

192

792.0000

XLON

00429628359TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:31:17

195

792.0000

XLON

00429628360TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:31:27

198

792.0000

XLON

00429628366TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:32:10

96

792.0000

XLON

00429628401TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:39:30

101

790.0000

XLON

00429628755TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:39:30

101

790.0000

XLON

00429628756TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:39:30

101

790.0000

XLON

00429628757TRLO1

26 October 2026 14:53:02

182

794.0000

XLON

00429629722TRLO1

26 October 2026 15:02:44

207

794.0000

XLON

00429630332TRLO1

26 October 2026 15:48:34

93

788.0000

XLON

00429633704TRLO1

26 October 2026 15:48:34

93

788.0000

XLON

00429633705TRLO1

26 October 2026 15:48:34

93

788.0000

XLON

00429633706TRLO1

26 October 2026 16:14:44

100

788.0000

XLON

00429635601TRLO1

27 October 2026 08:02:36

3436

775.2800

XLON

00429783086TRLO1

27 October 2026 09:58:49

93

792.0000

XLON

00429890034TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:26:43

100

798.0000

XLON

00429902591TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:36:27

943

790.0000

XLON

00429903341TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:37:27

102

790.0000

XLON

00429903402TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:38:29

103

790.0000

XLON

00429903462TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:39:31

102

790.0000

XLON

00429903532TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:40:48

6266

790.0000

XLON

00429903578TRLO1

27 October 2026 15:46:06

81

792.0000

XLON

00429903893TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:12:35

98

810.0000

XLON

00430708839TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:12:35

98

810.0000

XLON

00430708840TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:12:35

98

810.0000

XLON

00430708841TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:12:47

414

810.0000

XLON

00430708856TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:13:05

59

810.0000

XLON

00430708877TRLO1

29 October 2026 16:13:05

39

810.0000

XLON

00430708878TRLO1

 

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 448291
EQS News ID: 2426528

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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