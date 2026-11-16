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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

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Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

16-Nov-2026 / 16:42 GMT/BST

Werbung

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

Werbung

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 9 November 2026 – 13 November 2026.

 

Werbung

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

09 November 2026

XLON

824.7187

2,218

824.0000

826.0000

10 November 2026

XLON

821.8955

5,762

820.0000

828.0000

12 November 2026

XLON

848.6265

7,614

836.2800

858.0000

13 November 2026

XLON

867.1799

3,975

860.0000

870.0000

 

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,358,114 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,724,401. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

16 November 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

09 November 2026 14:09:06

93

826.0000

XLON

00433246283TRLO1

09 November 2026 14:45:16

98

824.0000

XLON

00433248085TRLO1

09 November 2026 14:45:16

98

824.0000

XLON

00433248086TRLO1

09 November 2026 15:42:01

1929

824.7300

XLON

00433251567TRLO1

10 November 2026 08:31:24

94

822.0000

XLON

00433258922TRLO1

10 November 2026 08:43:38

99

820.0000

XLON

00433259374TRLO1

10 November 2026 08:44:36

3000

822.9700

XLON

00433259412TRLO1

10 November 2026 08:57:06

99

820.0000

XLON

00433259829TRLO1

10 November 2026 09:03:48

500

820.0000

XLON

00433260136TRLO1

10 November 2026 10:23:13

97

820.0000

XLON

00433263618TRLO1

10 November 2026 11:25:33

500

820.0000

XLON

00433265784TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:13:56

382

820.0000

XLON

00433274049TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:13:56

96

820.0000

XLON

00433274050TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:13:56

95

820.0000

XLON

00433274051TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:13:56

96

820.0000

XLON

00433274052TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:13:56

95

820.0000

XLON

00433274053TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:18:18

228

828.0000

XLON

00433274407TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:25:27

96

820.0000

XLON

00433274819TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:25:27

95

820.0000

XLON

00433274820TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:25:27

95

820.0000

XLON

00433274821TRLO1

10 November 2026 15:25:27

95

820.0000

XLON

00433274822TRLO1

12 November 2026 08:41:30

1000

836.2800

XLON

00434157479TRLO1

12 November 2026 09:37:55

206

840.0000

XLON

00434200932TRLO1

12 November 2026 09:57:06

98

840.0000

XLON

00434209650TRLO1

12 November 2026 10:00:34

105

840.0000

XLON

00434210308TRLO1

12 November 2026 10:58:23

3689

850.0000

XLON

00434212787TRLO1

12 November 2026 14:00:09

97

850.0000

XLON

00434217976TRLO1

12 November 2026 14:01:13

1500

850.0000

XLON

00434218029TRLO1

12 November 2026 15:59:38

919

858.0000

XLON

00434225734TRLO1

13 November 2026 13:16:45

2000

866.2800

XLON

00434364718TRLO1

13 November 2026 13:18:22

1000

866.2800

XLON

00434364722TRLO1

13 November 2026 14:51:19

5

860.0000

XLON

00434366503TRLO1

13 November 2026 16:28:50

370

870.0000

XLON

00434370585TRLO1

13 November 2026 16:35:11

143

870.0000

XLON

00434370845TRLO1

13 November 2026 16:35:11

157

870.0000

XLON

00434370870TRLO1

13 November 2026 16:39:35

150

870.0000

XLON

00434371492TRLO1

13 November 2026 16:39:43

150

870.0000

XLON

00434371495TRLO1

 

 

 

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 449852
EQS News ID: 2436150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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