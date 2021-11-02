  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.11.2021 12:30

Future of Cheese Announces First Distribution Deal as the Distributor Sells out Initial Products in 48 Hours

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canadas leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. ("Future of Cheese or the "Company) has signed its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is one of Canadas most esteemed and reputable cheese retailers and fine-foods distributors, supplying the top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years.

"The line-up of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients, stated Afrim Pristine. "We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way.

Cheese Boutique Distribution can access the majority of Ontario with a 48- hour turn-around from point of order allowing speed to shelf for the FOC products. Initially the products have launched in the Ontario market, the largest consumer market in Canada, and being based in Ontario, also allows the Company and its distributor to be hands-on at the retail locations and to optimise all logistical aspects in order to efficiently scale up for wider distribution and expansion to follow. The terms of the agreement are non-exclusive for the Company, allowing complete flexibility to work with other distributors in Ontario as well as other provinces and countries.

"When reviewing the potential acquisition of the Future of Cheese by Organic Garage one of the things that was an attractive benefit was having access to Cheese Boutique Distribution to help get the products to market initially. I have personally seen many new products and brands struggle to find adequate distribution for their products and having the distributor question answered as part of the acquisition was definitely a positive benefit. However it was important for the FOC team to evaluate the Cheese Boutique Distribution company like they would any other potential distributor in ensuring it was the right partner for the launch of the new products. Given the Cheese Boutique Distributions initial execution it quickly became apparent that this was a great fit that offered FOC the flexibility it needs as it scales the business, stated Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage Ltd.

"Having access to the incredible retailer and food service distribution list that Cheese Boutique has been supplying and building relationships with for over 30 years in Canada, is a very exciting milestone, and has proven already to be highly successful for us, stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. "And we could not have a more passionate ambassador to represent our products from a distributor standpoint to the retailers and food service customers than our very own Maître Fromager and co-founder, Afrim Pristine.

About Future of Cheese
The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.
Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canadas leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Companys stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Organic Garage Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Organic Garage News
RSS Feed
Organic Garage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Organic Garage Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Börsengelistete Familienunternehmen in Europa könnten stärkere Bilanzen, stärkeres Wachstum und höhere Profitabilität bieten. Im Online-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, welche Aktien besonders interessant sind, warum die eigentliche Outperformance in diesem Börsenzyklus vielleicht noch bevorsteht.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Organic Garage News

02.10.21Organic Garage hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
14.10.21Organic Garage Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Announces Stock Option Grant
08.10.21Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
28.10.21Organic Garage Puts Its Sights on Significant Store Expansion
21.10.21The First Product Launched in Retailers by Future of Cheese Sells out in 48 Hours – Company Accelerates Plan for Increased Production
19.10.21Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ‘Future of Butter’ to Retailers in Ontario
26.10.21Future of Cheese Launches Company’s New Branding With the First Product Landing at Retailers Across Ontario  
Weitere Organic Garage News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisen: Nach der EZB ist vor der Fed
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Merck KGaA, Vonovia, RWE
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Chinas Immobilienaktien bleiben im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Verbio mit neuem Rekordhoch
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Organic Garage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Organic Garage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Apple vs. Microsoft  und der nächste Billionen-Anwärter
Immer größer, immer besser  diese Aktien haben das exponentielle Gen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Halbierung des Verbrauchs? WHO-Empfehlung entscheidet über Zukunft des Zucker-Markts
Diese Aktien bergen das 1000-Prozent-Potenzial

News von

Tesla, Microsoft und Amazon: Drei sehr gefragte US-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlagecheck
Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Nvidia-Aktie: Nach dem Hype auf Konsolidierung setzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gewinnt -- Fresenius zuversichtlicher für 2021 -- FMC stellt sich schlanker auf -- HelloFresh erhöht Umsatzprognose -- Tesla, zooplus, Shop Apotheke, BP, Rivian im Fokus

Eni beteiligt sich mit 20 Prozent an Windpark Dogger Bank C. DuPont bestätigt Übernahme von Rogers Corp. Knorr-Bremse steigt bei Start-up für Video-Objekterkennung ein. Continental für Schulterschluss der Autobranche bei Software. Maersk verfünffacht Quartalsgewinn. Schwung der deutschen Industrie lässt im Oktober nach. Credit Suisse will Expansion in China deutlich beschleunigen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen