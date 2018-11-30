finanzen.net
24.06.2019 19:43
FYBER N.V. - Mandatory Takeover Offer on Fyber Shares Published

Fyber N.V. ("Fyber or the "Company, FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, announced that a mandatory takeover offer ("Offer) on its shares was published today by its major shareholder Advert Finance B.V. ("Advert), a subsidiary of Tennor Holding B.V.

Advert offers to the shareholders of Fyber to acquire their registered shares (ISIN NL0012377394 and ISIN NL0013405483), with the exception of those shares held by the Company itself, at a price of 0.31 per share. The period for acceptance of the Offer begins upon publication on 24 June 2019 and ends on 22 July 2019.

All related documents are available on this Advert website: http://advert-finance-angebot.de

###

About Fyber

Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fybers technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion monthly unique users. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company employs more than 270 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FBEN and the ISIN NL0012377394.

