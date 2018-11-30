Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) today announced that its
subsidiary Georgia Central Railway, L.P., will serve a major new
plastics distribution facility under construction on its line in Pooler,
Ga.
Georgia Central will transport bulk plastic resin to the new Plastic
Express multi-commodity transloading center, which broke ground in
Pooler in June 2018. The resin and other bulk commodities will be
repackaged and trucked to the nearby Port of Savannah for export to
international markets. Carloads are expected to exceed 5,000 annually
and to commence shipping in late 2019.
"The location near Savannah and access to two Class I railroads made
Georgia Central an ideal choice to serve this new $172-million
facility, said Plastic Express President and CEO Ray Hufnagel. "We have
worked with G&W at other terminal locations across the country, and the
focus of G&Ws industrial development team and the railroads
flexibility to meet our transportation needs makes them an easy choice
to partner with on this project.
The 197-acre Savannah Port Logistics Center site selected by Plastic
Express is being developed by Capital Development Partners Inc. and will
serve as a magnet for attracting additional development at or near the
site, which is one of more than 500 potential industrial development
sites located on G&Ws North American footprint of railroads.
"Attracting Plastic Express was a team effort; Capital Development
Partners, the State of Georgia, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Central
Railway and G&Ws industrial development team worked collaboratively to
create a solution that met the needs of Plastic Express and their
customers, said G&W President, North America, Michael Miller. "This win
demonstrates how important it is to work together to attract new
business and further strengthens our presence in Georgia. We look
forward to providing the new facility with the customer-focused service
that our short lines are known for and working to bring additional
business to the site.
One of 13 G&W railroads serving the state of Georgia, the Georgia
Central Railway runs 211 miles from Macon to Savannah with connections
to CSX and Norfolk Southern, as well as with G&Ws Heart of Georgia
Railroad.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in eight locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
-
G&Ws six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Genesee &
Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking
statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of
such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk
Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most
recently ended fiscal year.
