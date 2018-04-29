Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) announced today that its Rail Link, Inc., subsidiary has contracted with the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport, La., to provide rail service at the Port, hauling inbound and outbound materials between the Port and its customers.

"This is a win-win situation for our customers, Rail Link and the Port, said Port of Caddo-Bossier Executive Director Eric England. "The Port shifted its already cross-trained operations employees from the Ports day-to-day rail operations to the maritime and ground transportation multimodal facilities. At the same time, we are providing better service at a competitive price for all our customers. Given Rail Links domestic and international transportation and logistics breadth, I expect immense growth in our rail traffic and access to markets we have been unable to reach.

Located on the Red River Waterway, the Port is home to an inland multi-modal transportation and distribution center that links customers throughout Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas to domestic and international markets via the Mississippi River and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

"The Port of Caddo-Bossier currently has 11 rail-served customers shipping a wide variety of commodities including metals, paper and chemicals, said Rail Link President Andrew Chunko. "The Port has done a great job building that rail business and supporting its customers, and we likewise look forward to building long-term relationships based on safety, service and mutual growth.

G&W subsidiaries also provide rail service at the Gulf Coast ports of Baton Rouge, Galveston and Corpus Christi, among more than 40 worldwide including Felixstowe, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Savannah and Virginia International Gateway.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in eight locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&Ws six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

