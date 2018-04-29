Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) announced today that its Rail
Link, Inc., subsidiary has contracted with the Port of Caddo-Bossier in
Shreveport, La., to provide rail service at the Port, hauling inbound
and outbound materials between the Port and its customers.
"This is a win-win situation for our customers, Rail Link and the Port,
said Port of Caddo-Bossier Executive Director Eric England. "The Port
shifted its already cross-trained operations employees from the Ports
day-to-day rail operations to the maritime and ground transportation
multimodal facilities. At the same time, we are providing better service
at a competitive price for all our customers. Given Rail Links domestic
and international transportation and logistics breadth, I expect immense
growth in our rail traffic and access to markets we have been unable to
reach.
Located on the Red River Waterway, the Port is home to an inland
multi-modal transportation and distribution center that links customers
throughout Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas to domestic and international
markets via the Mississippi River and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
"The Port of Caddo-Bossier currently has 11 rail-served customers
shipping a wide variety of commodities including metals, paper and
chemicals, said Rail Link President Andrew Chunko. "The Port has done a
great job building that rail business and supporting its customers, and
we likewise look forward to building long-term relationships based on
safety, service and mutual growth.
G&W subsidiaries also provide rail service at the Gulf Coast ports of
Baton Rouge, Galveston and Corpus Christi, among more than 40 worldwide
including Felixstowe, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Savannah and Virginia
International Gateway.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in eight locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
G&Ws six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
G&Ws Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
G&Ws UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
