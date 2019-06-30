G5 Entertainment Group (STO:G5EN):

April  June 2019

"We launched two new games during the second quarter and Jewels of Rome became our best game launch in the companys history as the game became number four by daily revenue in our portfolio just a couple weeks after it was released on all major platforms. We also aim to release two more games before the end of the year. Thanks to the development capacity we grew over the past couple years we are on track to release the four new games in 2019 as promised," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "The company is in a strong financial position to execute on our strategy and we will continue to manage G5 this way while creating new growth drivers."

Revenue for the period was SEK 297.3 M (394.8), a decrease of 25 per cent compared to 2018.

Gross margin increased to 55% (52%), primarily due to an increasing share of revenue from own games.

EBIT for the period was SEK 18.5 M (50.1). The year over year decline was primarily due to lower turnover and increased investments in development and user acquisition.

Net result for the period was SEK 16.9 M (45.0).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 1.88 (5.07).

Cash flow amounted to SEK -15.4 M (8.0), impacted by dividend of SEK -22.5 M and payment of taxes in Malta of SEK -28.4 M.

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.3 million, a decrease of 23 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 221.7 thousand, a decrease of 31 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, a decrease of 21 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 46.5, an increase of 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The companys portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloittes Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

