finanzen.net
12.02.2020 08:20
Bewerten
(0)

G5 Entertainment: Year-end Report 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

"2019 was an important year for G5 as we continued to deliver on our strategy of a sustainable, healthy and self-funded development of the company. We achieved it by being profitable and cash flow positive, a base that gives us the ability to take managed risks in the business. This approach has produced the outstanding growth we have seen in the last 10 years, said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "In the fourth quarter our own games grew 8 percent year-over-year and almost 30 percent year-over-year in January, powered by Jewels of Rome, which we launched in June 2019. The year ahead will be an exciting year for us with so many new games recently released, and others set to hit the market. 2019 was about optimizing our larger development teams and in 2020 we will start to benefit from the hard work.

  • Revenue for the period was SEK 328.1 M (340.7), a decrease of 4 per cent compared to 2018.
  • Gross margin increased to 56% (53%), as a larger share of revenue is coming from own games.
  • EBIT for the period was SEK -4.1 M (18.6), the quarter was negatively impacted by write-downs of SEK -5.7 M and currency translation difference of operational assets and liabilities of SEK -4.1 M.
  • Net result for the period was SEK -4.4 M (17.1).
  • Earnings per share for the period, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.48 (1.90).
  • Cash flow amounted to SEK 23.8 M (40.7).
  • For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 5.8 million, a decrease of 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 215.7 thousand, a decrease of 22 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.6 million, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 52.3, an increase of 17 percent compared to the same period last year.
  • The Board intends to propose a dividend of SEK 2.5 (2.5) per share, equal to approximately SEK 22.6 M (22.5).

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on February 12, 2020.

About G5 Entertainment
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The companys portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholms main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloittes Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

Nachrichten zu G5 Entertainment AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.02.20
Ausblick: G5 Entertainment AB zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.11.19
Ausblick: G5 Entertainment AB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
G5 Entertainment AB stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Ausblick: G5 Entertainment AB zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
G5 Entertainment AB öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: G5 Entertainment AB gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr G5 Entertainment News
RSS Feed
G5 Entertainment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu G5 Entertainment AB

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene G5 Entertainment News

11.02.20Ausblick: G5 Entertainment AB zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere G5 Entertainment News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Risiko & Rendite
BNP Paribas: dailyAKTIEN: Microsoft fällt zurück
DZ BANK - Trendschub führt zu Breakout auf neue Hochs
Tui bleibt trotz Thomas-Cook-Pleite vorsichtig
Video: DAX nimmt Kurs auf 13.740 Punkte
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
Vontobel: Geld & Gehirn  was passiert in unserem Kopf beim Trading
SOCIETE GENERALE: Allianz: Chance von 10 Prozent
Isra Vision - Kursansteig dank Übernahmedeal
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur G5 Entertainment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

G5 Entertainment Peer Group News

11.02.20Even With Frozen and Star Wars Marqueeing. Disney's Film Segment Still Underachieved
11.02.20Hasbro (HAS) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat. Star Wars Demand Strong
11.02.20Glu Mobile: This Growth Stock Is Taking Off in 2020
11.02.20UPDATE 1-Star Wars powers Hasbro's holiday season profit beat. shares jump
11.02.20Airbus's Falcon-Like Model Plane Looks Like Something From Star Wars
09.02.20Star Wars' Box Office Problem Has Already Been Solved by Electronic Arts
08.02.20Electronic Arts Management Is "Excited" About Its Worst-Performing Segment
07.02.20Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock
07.02.20JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism
07.02.20Zynga stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

News von

Die Provinz. Letzte Zuflucht für die deutsche Mittelschicht
Die EZB nimmt den Menschen nichts weg
Ökonomen stehen staunend vor dem deutschen Immobilienmarkt
Das sind die 25 Top-Aktien der Profis
Wer sein Haus nicht ausreichend versichert, schadet der Gesellschaft

News von

Countdown bei Wirecard: Was Anleger zum Valentinstag wissen müssen
Schiffe bald mit Brennstoffzellen? Powercell bekommt Auftrag von Europas größtem Schiffsbauer
Gold: Starker Einbruch des Optimismus unter Profis
DAX: Kampf um die Rekordzone
DAX schreitet voran in Richtung Rekordhoch - VW-Aktie im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit weiterem Rekord erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost grün -- Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital - 1,25 Milliarden Dollar platziert -- NORMA, JENOPTIK, Gold im Fokus

Lyft: Umsatz erstmals über einer Milliarde Dollar. ams platziert 3,5 Millionen Aktien. Samsung glaubt weiter an Zukunft von Falt-Smartphones - das Galaxy Z Flip kommt. Heineken-Chef tritt zurück. FTC will Akquisitionen von Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft & Co prüfen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/6: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

CDU-vorsitzende Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer kündigte ihren Verzicht auf eine Unions-Kanzlerkandidatur an. Wie finden Sie das?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:01 Uhr
DAX mit weiterem Rekord erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost grün -- Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital - 1,25 Milliarden Dollar platziert -- NORMA, JENOPTIK, Gold im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
08:15 Uhr
Vermögensaufbau in Zeiten von Niedrigzinsen und Digitalisierung
Technologie
08:19 Uhr
Sicherheitslücke bei WhatsApp: Das sollten Nutzer wissen!
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
SteinhoffA14XB9
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Apple Inc.865985
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BayerBAY001