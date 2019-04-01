Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL), announced today that Gabelli Media Mogul Fund (the "Fund) is now available as a no-load, open-ended mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 under the symbol "MOGLX.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in companies that were spun-off from Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media) as constituted in 2001, including companies formed through subsequent mergers of those spin-offs and companies in which Liberty Media and its successors have invested.

Dr. John C. Malone has been Chairman of Liberty Media since 2001, during which time the company has engaged in a series of value-creating spin-offs, split-offs, mergers and tracking stock issuances. The Funds current investable universe includes U.S. and non-U.S. listed companies in the telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

"We continue to see strong interest from investors wishing to follow the investment prowess of Dr. Malone and his team and we are pleased to offer the strategy in a format with broad distribution, commented Christopher J. Marangi, Co-CIO, Value and Portfolio Manager of Media Mogul.

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. Additional information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

