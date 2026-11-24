

EQS Newswire / 24/11/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Werbung The thrilling two-day extravaganza brought together 15 category-defining global culinary and mixology masters, live music and stellar experiential dining under the skies at the Galaxy Macau Cabana

MACAU SAR - Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy, a vibrant weekend of diverse and distinctive dining, creative mixology and up-close-and-personal encounters with the acclaimed masters of gastronomy coincided with Macau Grand Prix weekend. Featuring 12 Michelin-starred culinary masters and three industry-leading mixologists gathered at the Galaxy Macau luxury integrated resort, Galaxy Macau's annual culinary event offering saw the new and eponymous edition unveiled to gastronomy and mixology devotees.



Bringing together 15 of the world's most talented chefs and mixologists, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 celebrated a stellar weekend of cutting-edge culinary craft.

Held on 20 and 21 November during the 73rd edition of the Macau Grand Prix weekend, the event brought together chefs, mixologists and dining enthusiasts for a two-day extravaganza, exclusively at Galaxy Macau. Guests experienced a menu of exceptional culinary creativity, live music and award-winning mixology, while enjoying an opportunity to meet the participating chefs and mixologists and learn more about the inspiration behind their creations. Guests were able to savour a rare opportunity to enjoy the exclusive plates and engage with an exceptional line-up of acclaimed global and regional talents in one single dining destination.



"We are proud to have welcomed 15 of the world's award-winning Michelin—starred culinary masters and mixology talents this weekend at our inaugural event showcase at Galaxy Macau," said Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Executive Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group. "Their united presence at the integrated resort is a testament to Galaxy Macau's ambition to attract the most exciting talents in the world of gastronomy to Macau, in tandem with the city's development as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. During Macau Grand Prix weekend, we brought super-charged gastronomy and mixology action to the valued guests who joined us at Cabana."



Inspired by the ancient philosophy of Five Elements, the menu – exclusively prepared for Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 – took guests on a thrilling and diverse culinary journey through Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth.

Across the three sessions, guests savoured 12 meticulously crafted plates and an array of cocktails and mocktails created exclusively for Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026. Inspired by the ancient philosophy of Five Elements, the menu took guests on a thrilling and diverse culinary journey through Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth.



Set at Cabana, the breezy poolside venue beside Galaxy Macau's 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck, Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 offered a curated programme of food, drinks, starred chef interactions and live entertainment under the skies.

The gastronomic showcase saw the presence of chef talent brandishing a total of 24 Michelin stars, including from Galaxy Macau's most elevated restaurants: Chefs Umberto Bombana of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Hong Kong and Macau; Chek Keong Chan of Feng Wei Ju, Macau; Vicky Cheng of VEA, Hong Kong and Estuary by Vicky Cheng, Macau; Masaaki Miyakawa of Sushi Miyakawa, Sapporo and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, Macau; and Jingye Xu of House of Origin Macau and formerly 102 House Shanghai; alongside guest chefs from leading restaurants across Asia and beyond. Multi-starred names included Chefs Julien Royer of Odette, Singapore; Hiroyasu Kawate of Florilège, Tokyo; Jimmy Lim of JL Studio, Taichung; Taejun Eom of Solbam, Seoul; Vianney Massot of BLACKSWAN, Beijing; and Darren Teoh of Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur. They were joined by the acclaimed pastry chef Lok Hin Yam of Galaxy Macau, StarWorld Hotel and Broadway Macau; recognised as Best Pastry Chef by Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau.



Beyond the plate, the immersive event also spotlighted the leading-edge of Asia's mixology talents. Guests savoured pristine cocktails and mocktails inspired by the Five Elements from Andrew Ho of Hope & Sesame, crowned No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026; Shelley Tai of Mius, ranked No. 36 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026; and Nokoy Mak of Long Bar Macau, recognised among Tatler Best 20 Bars in Macau 2026.



Set at Cabana, the breezy poolside venue beside Galaxy Macau's 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck, the star-studded sessions offered a curated programme of food, drinks, starred chef interactions and live entertainment under the skies.



Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026 demonstrates Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to bringing world-leading culinary talents to Macau and creating unforgettable experiences for guests. By offering diverse and exclusive dining experiences in one destination, under one roof, Galaxy Macau strengthens its leadership position as the pre-eminent dining destination in Macau and regionally.



Facilitating personalised rewards in dining, hotel stays, luxury shopping and entertainment, the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards membership programme provide priority access and selected bespoke experiences to upcoming culinary events. To stay connected with the luxury resort's latest offerings, download the Galaxy Resort App at Galaxy Rewards.



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the leading dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2026 - Bringing together a line-up of stellar talents for the first eponymous edition of Galaxy Macau's signature culinary event,, a vibrant weekend of diverse and distinctive dining, creative mixology and up-close-and-personal encounters with the acclaimed masters of gastronomy coincided with Macau Grand Prix weekend. Featuring 12 Michelin-starred culinary masters and three industry-leading mixologists gathered at the Galaxy Macau luxury integrated resort, Galaxy Macau's annual culinary event offering saw the new and eponymous edition unveiled to gastronomy and mixology devotees.Held on 20 and 21 November during the 73edition of the Macau Grand Prix weekend, the event brought together chefs, mixologists and dining enthusiasts for a two-day extravaganza, exclusively at Galaxy Macau. Guests experienced a menu of exceptional culinary creativity, live music and award-winning mixology, while enjoying an opportunity to meet the participating chefs and mixologists and learn more about the inspiration behind their creations. Guests were able to savour a rare opportunity to enjoy the exclusive plates and engage with an exceptional line-up of acclaimed global and regional talents in one single dining destination."We are proud to have welcomed 15 of the world's award-winning Michelin—starred culinary masters and mixology talents this weekend at our inaugural event showcase at Galaxy Macau," said Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Executive Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group. "Their united presence at the integrated resort is a testament to Galaxy Macau's ambition to attract the most exciting talents in the world of gastronomy to Macau, in tandem with the city's development as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. During Macau Grand Prix weekend, we brought super-charged gastronomy and mixology action to the valued guests who joined us at Cabana."Across the three sessions, guests savoured 12 meticulously crafted plates and an array of cocktails and mocktails created exclusively for. Inspired by the ancient philosophy of Five Elements, the menu took guests on a thrilling and diverse culinary journey through Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth.The gastronomic showcase saw the presence of chef talent brandishing a total of 24 Michelin stars, including from Galaxy Macau's most elevated restaurants: Chefsof 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Hong Kong and Macau;of Feng Wei Ju, Macau;of VEA, Hong Kong and Estuary by Vicky Cheng, Macau;of Sushi Miyakawa, Sapporo and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, Macau; andof House of Origin Macau and formerly 102 House Shanghai; alongside guest chefs from leading restaurants across Asia and beyond. Multi-starred names included Chefsof Odette, Singapore;of Florilège, Tokyo;of JL Studio, Taichung;of Solbam, Seoul;of BLACKSWAN, Beijing; andof Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur. They were joined by the acclaimed pastry chefof Galaxy Macau, StarWorld Hotel and Broadway Macau; recognised as Best Pastry Chef by Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau.Beyond the plate, the immersive event also spotlighted the leading-edge of Asia's mixology talents. Guests savoured pristine cocktails and mocktails inspired by the Five Elements fromof Hope & Sesame, crowned No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026;of Mius, ranked No. 36 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026; andof Long Bar Macau, recognised among Tatler Best 20 Bars in Macau 2026.Set at Cabana, the breezy poolside venue beside Galaxy Macau's 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck, the star-studded sessions offered a curated programme of food, drinks, starred chef interactions and live entertainment under the skies.demonstrates Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to bringing world-leading culinary talents to Macau and creating unforgettable experiences for guests. By offering diverse and exclusive dining experiences in one destination, under one roof, Galaxy Macau strengthens its leadership position as the pre-eminent dining destination in Macau and regionally.Facilitating personalised rewards in dining, hotel stays, luxury shopping and entertainment, theandmembership programme provide priority access and selected bespoke experiences to upcoming culinary events. To stay connected with the luxury resort's latest offerings, download theat www.galaxymacau.com/galaxy-resort-app/ and registerHashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the leading dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com News Source: Galaxy Macau 24/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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