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Galenica continues growth trajectory and confirms outlook for 2026

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Galenica AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Galenica continues growth trajectory and confirms outlook for 2026

22-Oct-2026 / 06:42 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Press release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Galenica increases sales by 5.7% to CHF 3,172.0 million in the first nine months of 2026. 
  • The pharmacy business and home care are key contributors to growth. 
  • Diagnostics continues to perform positively.
  • Galexis successfully completes a comprehensive modernisation of its IT systems.
  • Galenica confirms its outlook for the 2026 financial year.

Galenica continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2026 and increased sales by 5.7% to CHF 3,172.0 million. The main drivers were the continued positive performance in the pharmacy business, strong growth in the home care sector and the integration of the Diagnostics business segment. Temporary restrictions on the product range during the ERP migration resulted in weaker growth in the wholesale business in the third quarter.

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Julian Fiessinger, CFO of Galenica, sums up the sales result: “We continued our growth trajectory in the high-margin Products & Care segment in the third quarter. The good performance of our pharmacy business and the strong growth in the home care sector are particularly pleasing. Following the successful ERP switchover, we also expect to see higher growth momentum again in wholesale in the fourth quarter. We are therefore still on track to achieve our guidance.”
 

Pharmacy business continues to develop positively

The Pharmacies Omni-channel business segment continued its positive development, increasing net sales by 6.2% to CHF 1,134.5 million, with organic growth of 4.5%. Sustained strong demand for prescription-only medication once again proved to be a growth driver. These include, in particular, GLP-1-based weight loss products and medications for the treatment of rheumatic diseases. Taking into account the product mix (Rx and OTC products: +5.3%2, non-drugs segment in the consumer healthcare market: +1.1%3), this results in further market share gains for Galenica pharmacies.

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Demand for fee-based advisory and healthcare services also continued to increase: Around 290,000 such services were provided in the first nine months (+26%), including 34,000 vaccinations.
 

Consumer healthcare market remains competitive

The Products & Brands business segment generated net sales of CHF 136.5 million (-7.2%), driven in particular by seasonal factors as well as adverse one-off effects in the international business. Due to the portfolio’s focus on flu and cold products, market sales of Verfora products declined by 2.4% in a challenging market environment. By comparison, the Swiss market for over-the-counter healthcare products remained flat, growing by 0.3%3 in the first nine months of 2026.
 

Strong growth in Home Care, continued positive performance in the Diagnostics segment

The Services & Production business segment performed positively in the first nine months of 2026, increasing net sales by 5.8% to CHF 93.6 million; excluding the impact of the closure of Bichsel’s pharmaceutical production operations, growth amounted to 10.5%. The home care business of Bichsel, Lifestage Solutions and Medifilm was once again a key driver of growth. The Diagnostics business segment also continued to develop positively, contributing CHF 91.6 million to the Galenica Group’s net sales in the first nine months of 2026.
 

Successful ERP migration at Galexis

Galexis reached an important milestone in its wholesale business with the successful ERP migration at the Niederbipp site. The final implementation step was completed in September and the foundations were laid for the further development of logistics services and for further increasing automation and efficiency in the wholesale business. The temporary product range restrictions associated with the switchover led to a slowdown in growth in the third quarter. Galenica expects higher growth momentum again in the fourth quarter.

The wholesale business segment generated net sales of CHF 2,441.3 million (+2.8%). In the same period, the overall pharmaceutical market grew by 3.5%2, while the physicians segment generated growth of 2.7%2, and the bricks-and-mortar pharmacy segment grew by 5.3%2. The Logistics & IT Services business segment generated net sales of CHF 58.6 million, representing a slight increase of 0.5% year on year.
 

2026 outlook confirmed

Galenica confirms its outlook for the 2026 financial year, with sales growth of between 5% and 7%, adjusted EBIT1 growth of between 6% and 8% and a dividend at least equal to the previous year’s level.

 

Net sales of the Galenica Group January – September 2026
 

(in million CHF)

Sept. 2026

Sept. 2025

Change

Products & Care segment

1,446.3

1,304.4

10.9%

Pharmacies Omni-Channel

1,134.5

1,068.0

6.2%

Products & Brands

136.5

147.1

-7.2%

Services & Production

93.6

88.4

5.8%

Diagnostics

91.6

7.9

 

Logistics & IT segment

2,498.0

2,432.2

2.7%

Wholesale

2,441.3

2,375.9

2.8%

Logistics & IT Services

58.6

58.4

0.5%

Corporate and eliminations

-772.4

-736.9

 

Galenica Group

3,172.0

2,999.7

5.7%

 

__________

1 See definition in the chapter “Alternative performance measures” in the Annual Report 2025.

2 IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, YTD September 2026.

3 IQVIA, Consumer Health Market Switzerland, YTD September 2026.

 

 

Additional information on sales figures, explanations of the approach to sales presentation and further information can be found in our sales presentation.

Upcoming dates
21 January 2027: Galenica Group sales update 2026
09 March 2027: Annual results for 2026 and annual media conference of the Galenica Group
22 April 2027: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Florian Urech, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com

Galenica: Switzerland’s leading healthcare network
The Galenica Group is Switzerland’s leading integrated healthcare network. With more than 20 companies, it is active along the entire healthcare value chain. The network includes the densest pharmacy network in Switzerland with over 380 locations, including the Amavita and Sun Store pharmacies and our partner Coop Vitality. Galenica is the market leader in wholesale and pharmaceutical logistics: one in two medication packs sold in Switzerland passes through Galexis and Alloga logistics. As the Swiss market leader, Verfora also develops and distributes its own healthcare products as well as the brands of business partners. The Galenica Group’s portfolio is supplemented by services in the home care sector, diagnostics and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Galenica has more than 8,000 employees and generated net sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2025. The shares of Galenica Ltd. (GALE) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. www.galenica.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2419592

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419592  22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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