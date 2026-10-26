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Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 200 million

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Galenica AG / Key word(s): Bond
Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 200 million

26.10.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

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Press release

Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 200 million. The bond has a term of 4 years and an annual coupon of 1.2775%. The income from the transaction will be used for refinancing a maturing bond and for general corporate purposes.   

Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank are joint lead manager for this issue, and Basler Kantonalbank is co-manager. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the bond is being made. 

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Upcoming dates
21 January 2027: Galenica Group sales update 2026
09 March 2027: Annual results for 2026 and annual media conference of the Galenica Group
22 April 2027: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		 Investor Relations:
Florian Urech, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com
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Galenica: Switzerland’s leading healthcare network
The Galenica Group is Switzerland’s leading integrated healthcare network. With more than 20 companies, it is active along the entire healthcare value chain. The network includes the densest pharmacy network in Switzerland with over 380 locations, including the Amavita and Sun Store pharmacies and our partner Coop Vitality. Galenica is the market leader in wholesale and pharmaceutical logistics: one in two medication packs sold in Switzerland passes through Galexis and Alloga logistics. As the Swiss market leader, Verfora also develops and distributes its own healthcare products as well as the brands of business partners. The Galenica Group’s portfolio is supplemented by services in the home care sector, diagnostics and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Galenica has more than 8,000 employees and generated net sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2025. The shares of Galenica Ltd. (GALE) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. www.galenica.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2422318

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422318  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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