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Galenica AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 200 million
26.10.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Today, Galenica successfully placed a fixed rate bond of over CHF 200 million. The bond has a term of 4 years and an annual coupon of 1.2775%. The income from the transaction will be used for refinancing a maturing bond and for general corporate purposes.
Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank are joint lead manager for this issue, and Basler Kantonalbank is co-manager. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the bond is being made.
Upcoming dates
21 January 2027: Galenica Group sales update 2026
09 March 2027: Annual results for 2026 and annual media conference of the Galenica Group
22 April 2027: Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
|Media Relations:
Nina Amann, Lead Media Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com
|Investor Relations:
Florian Urech, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com
Galenica: Switzerland’s leading healthcare network
The Galenica Group is Switzerland’s leading integrated healthcare network. With more than 20 companies, it is active along the entire healthcare value chain. The network includes the densest pharmacy network in Switzerland with over 380 locations, including the Amavita and Sun Store pharmacies and our partner Coop Vitality. Galenica is the market leader in wholesale and pharmaceutical logistics: one in two medication packs sold in Switzerland passes through Galexis and Alloga logistics. As the Swiss market leader, Verfora also develops and distributes its own healthcare products as well as the brands of business partners. The Galenica Group’s portfolio is supplemented by services in the home care sector, diagnostics and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Galenica has more than 8,000 employees and generated net sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2025. The shares of Galenica Ltd. (GALE) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. www.galenica.com.
End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galenica AG
|
|Untermattweg 8
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|3027 Bern
|
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 058 852 81 11
|E-mail:
|info@galenica.com
|Internet:
|https://www.galenica.com
|ISIN:
|CH0360674466
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2422318
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2422318 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
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Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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