GAMCO Adds to Research and Portfolio Management Team

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO or the "Company) (NYSE:GBL) today announced the addition of the following teammates to its research and portfolio management process:

Analyst/PM Coverage Area G. Anthony Bancroft Environmental/Aerospace Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA Telecom Sarah Donnelly Consumer Staples Jose Garza Industrials A. Carolina Jolly, CFA Automotive Aftermarket Chong-Min Kang Global Equities Brian Sponheimer Automotive & Capital Equipment Adam Trivison Gaming & Lodging/Payment Technologies Jennie Tsai Medical Devices Timothy M. Winter, CFA Utilities Sara Wojda Diagnostics

ABOUT GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of December 31, 2017, GAMCO had $43.1 billion in assets under management.

