GAMCO Adds to Research and Portfolio Management Team

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO or the "Company) (NYSE:GBL) today
announced the addition of the following teammates to its research and
portfolio management process:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analyst/PM
|
|
|
|
Coverage Area
|
G. Anthony Bancroft
|
|
|
|
Environmental/Aerospace
|
Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA
|
|
|
|
Telecom
|
Sarah Donnelly
|
|
|
|
Consumer Staples
|
Jose Garza
|
|
|
|
Industrials
|
A. Carolina Jolly, CFA
|
|
|
|
Automotive Aftermarket
|
Chong-Min Kang
|
|
|
|
Global Equities
|
Brian Sponheimer
|
|
|
|
Automotive & Capital Equipment
|
Adam Trivison
|
|
|
|
Gaming & Lodging/Payment Technologies
|
Jennie Tsai
|
|
|
|
Medical Devices
|
Timothy M. Winter, CFA
|
|
|
|
Utilities
|
Sara Wojda
|
|
|
|
Diagnostics
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private
advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.) and mutual funds and
closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of December 31, 2017, GAMCO
had $43.1 billion in assets under management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005528/en/