01.05.2018 10:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

GAMCO Adds to Research and Portfolio Management Team

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO or the "Company) (NYSE:GBL) today announced the addition of the following teammates to its research and portfolio management process:

     

Analyst/PM

Coverage Area

G. Anthony Bancroft

Environmental/Aerospace

Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA

Telecom

Sarah Donnelly

Consumer Staples

Jose Garza

Industrials

A. Carolina Jolly, CFA

Automotive Aftermarket

Chong-Min Kang

Global Equities

Brian Sponheimer

Automotive & Capital Equipment

Adam Trivison

Gaming & Lodging/Payment Technologies

Jennie Tsai

Medical Devices

Timothy M. Winter, CFA

Utilities

Sara Wojda

Diagnostics

 

ABOUT GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of December 31, 2017, GAMCO had $43.1 billion in assets under management.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including without limitation the anticipated consummation and successful completion of the Offer (including the extension of the expiration date and satisfaction of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase) and the possible amendment, further extension or abandonment of the Offer, contain information that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the use of terms such as "may, "could, "expect, "intend, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "forecast, "project, "anticipate, "assumes and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that GAMCO expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. In accordance with the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, GAMCO has included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014, and subsequent Forms 10-Q and 8-K, cautionary language identifying other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. GAMCO expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gamco Investors IncShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.03.18
BRIEF-Gamco Investors Files For Mixed Shelf Of Upto $500 Million (Reuters Business)
28.03.18
BRIEF-Gamco Investors And Affiliates Reports 7.54 Pct Stake In Full House Resorts (Reuters Business)
27.03.18
BRIEF-GAMCO Investors Says CEO Gabelli's Total Compensation For 2017 Was $69.4 Mln Vs $76 Mln In 2016 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gamco Investors A News
RSS Feed
Gamco Investors A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gamco Investors IncShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gamco Investors IncShs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gamco Investors A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gamco Investors A News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable-Capital-Infoabende im Mai & Juni
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: US-Telekom-Branche: Deutsche Telekom will am US-Markt stärker mitmischen
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
»America First«  Ein Problem für den US-Dollar?
UBS: Covestro - Sonderkonjunktur für Kunststoffe treibt Gewinn
3 Gewinner der Berichtssaison - charttechnischer Ausbruch inklusive
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Gamco Investors A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gamco Investors A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Faule Kredite  das Milliardenrisiko im Bankensystem
Steuerfreie Rente? Das kann ein teurer Irrtum sein
Wenn die Mieter die Ferienwohnung zerstören
Wirtschaftsweise fordert Lösung für faule Kredite
Warum plötzlich so viele Riesen-Diamanten auftauchen

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Das Problem ist längerfristig
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Wie gut die Aussichten für das Papier jetzt sind
Telekom-Aktie: Anleger beäugen Fusion misstrauisch
Amazon-Aktie nach Gewinnexplosion: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis

News von

Bewerbung: 7 Fehler auf demLebenslauf, die denTraumjob kosten können
Ein umstrittenes Projekt will den Immobilienmarkt transparent machen - und könnte für erschreckende Erkenntnisse sorgen
"Airpocalypse": China investiert Milliarden, um eines der drängendsten Probleme unserer Zeit zu lösen
VW denkt bei der Produktion von E-Autos über etwas nach, das für den Konzern lange undenkbar war
Viele Banken erheben eine kuriose Gebühr, von der bisher kaum jemand weiß

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht grün in den Feiertag -- Dow schließt im Minus -- T-Mobile schluckt US-Rivalen Sprint -- Sainsbury und Walmart-Tochter formen Einzelhandelsgiganten -- Stahlwerte, RIB Software im Fokus

Tesla-Aktionär probt den Aufstand und will Elon Musk aus dem Tesla-Vorstand werfen lassen. GoPro will mit treuen Kunden und künstlicher Intelligenz wachsen. US-Raffineriekonzern Marathon will Andeavor übernehmen. Kurz vor Fristablauf: EU ringt um neue Ausnahme von US-Zöllen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wären Sie bereit, für einen Hochgeschwindigkeitszugang zum Internet mehr Gebühren zu bezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.18
DAX geht grün in den Feiertag -- Dow schließt im Minus -- T-Mobile schluckt US-Rivalen Sprint -- Sainsbury und Walmart-Tochter formen Einzelhandelsgiganten -- Stahlwerte, RIB Software im Fokus
Euro am Sonntag
10:30 Uhr
Bankchef Philippe Oddo: "Deutsche haben viel auf der hohen Kante"
Sonstiges
10:37 Uhr
Das ändert sich durch MiFID II an den Kosten für offene Immobilienfonds
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
adidas AGA1EWWW
AlibabaA117ME
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Netflix Inc.552484