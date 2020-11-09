  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Trading Masters: Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 70.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen!-w-
09.11.2020 22:40

GAMCO Announces Change to the Record Date of Its Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO) (NYSE:GBL) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change to the record date of its previously announced $0.25 per share shareholder designated charitable contribution ("SDCC), a 25% increase from the previous $0.20 per share contribution under the program. Shareholders will now have until February 28, 2021 to register their shares to participate in the program instead of November 16, 2020.

This program underscores our commitment to managing socially responsible portfolios since 1987, which has evolved to include integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into the analysis of companies and the structuring of portfolios.

Since the inception of GAMCOs SDCC program in 2013, and counting the recently announced estimated $5.4 million contribution, shareholders will have designated contributions of close to $37 million to more than 280 charitable institutions. When combined with our other charitable contributions, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

As background, Warren Buffett had a similar program at Berkshire Hathaway from 1981 to 2003. Charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with the means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, GAMCO will have no control over the recipients of the donations made on behalf of our shareholders.

Shareholders have until February 28, 2021 to register their shares to participate in the program. The charitable donations will be made no later than the second quarter of 2021. Only charities that are recognized 501(c)(3) organizations are qualified to receive the donation from GAMCO on each shareholders behalf. A list of eligible charities is available at: http://www.irs.gov/Charities-&-Non-Profits/Exempt-Organizations-Select-Check.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions across Value and Growth Equity, ESG-SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business. In addition to its Value strategies, for over 30 years the firm has managed solutions in Growth Equity, Convertibles, SRI, and Merger Arbitrage.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe, and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Nachrichten zu Gamco Investors IncShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gamco Investors A News
RSS Feed
Gamco Investors A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gamco Investors IncShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gamco Investors IncShs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gamco Investors A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gamco Investors A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 19.11.
DZ BANK - And the winner is? - Strategien nach der US-Wahl
Covestro und VW: Zwei DAX-Aktien auf dem Sprung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones explodiert regelrecht
Vontobel: Vontobel Aqua Index  nachhaltige Rendite mit ökologischer und sozialer Wirkung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Der Welthandel springt wieder an.
Stromer clever versi­chern
NEU bei Exporo: Drogerie- und Gesundheitszentrum mit 5,6 % p. a. laufender Ausschüttung
Die Top-Trades der letzten Woche
10 Punkteplan für Ihre finanzielle Freiheit - Allvest powered by Allianz
Wie viel Sie wirklich sparen müssen, um wohlhabend in Rente zu gehen
Der Zins ist stärker als der Präsident
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gamco Investors A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gamco Investors A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ungefähr ein Ertrag von sechs Milliarden
So geben Sie Corona auch zuhause keine Chance
Ankara erlebt das finale Chaos
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Egal wo, die Zähne sind fast das Erste, worauf ich bei anderen achte

News von

DAX fünf Prozent im Plus: Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff lässt Börsen jubeln
DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen wegen US-Wahlhickhack unruhige Zeiten bevor
Studienerfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff sorgt für weltweite Euphorie
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aktien von Waffenherstellern nach Impfstoff-Erfolg unter Druck
Newsticker Corona: Charite - Zwei Wochen "Bremsweg" für Corona-Intensivfälle

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit über 13.000 Punkten -- Dow mit Kursfeuerwerk - US-Techtitel rot-- BioNTech & Pfizer: Ermutigende Corona-Impfstoff-Daten -- Amazon, Aurora, Canopy, Sixt und Nemetschek im Fokus

Tesla bleibt trotz möglicher Verzögerung bei Zeitplan für Grünheide. Apple setzt Zulieferer Pegatron wegen Verstößen auf Bewährung. McDonald's sieht Umsatzerholung. Netflix testet linearen Kanal in Frankreich. Merck lizenziert Prüftherapie Atacicept an Vera Therapeutics aus. Deutsche Bank verkauft IT-Tochter Postbank Systems an Tata. Verdi unterstützt TUIfly-Beschäftigte im Streit um Kündigungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt weit über 13.000 Punkten -- Dow mit Kursfeuerwerk - US-Techtitel rot-- BioNTech & Pfizer: Ermutigende Corona-Impfstoff-Daten -- Amazon, Aurora, Canopy, Sixt und Nemetschek im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:46 Uhr
US-Kartellverfahren gegen Alphabet-Tochter Google - Kommt die Zerschlagung?
Aktie im Fokus
22:47 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie mit positiver Verlusten: Tesla bleibt trotz möglicher Verzögerung bei Zeitplan für Grünheide
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
SAP SE716460
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora CannabisA2P4EC
Pfizer Inc.852009
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
TUITUAG00
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
NIOA2N4PB
AlibabaA117ME