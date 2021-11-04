GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Results

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 U.S. GAAP Basis Revenues $ 75,907 $ 61,252 Operating income 40,676 31,842 Net income 29,161 16,435 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.09 $ 0.62 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,832 26,613 Shares outstanding 27,096 27,485 Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions) $ 33,539 $ 29,692 AUM - average (in millions) 34,625 30,326

Giving Back to Society  (Y)our "S in ESG

Management plans to ask the Board of Directors of GAMCO to approve a new shareholder designated charitable contribution ("SDCC). Since the inception of GAMCOs SDCC program in 2013, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of close to $37 million to more than 280 charitable organizations. When combined with our other charitable donations, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

This charitable program underscores our commitment to giving back to society which emanated in part from our management of socially responsible portfolios since 1987. Later, we integrated ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into our investment process.

New Climate and Environmental Initiative

In February 2021, we launched Love Our Planet & People (NYSE: LOPP), an actively managed, semi-transparent ETF with an investment emphasis on the "E in ESG the environment is essential to the future of our planet. Shareholders of the fund do not pay any fees or expenses of LOPP.

Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $75.9 million compared with $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Investment advisory fees were $69.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $54.9 million in the year ago quarter: Gabelli Funds revenues were $48.0 million compared to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $19.2 million compared to $14.8 million in last years third quarter SICAV revenues were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million in the year ago quarter.



Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $6.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

For the third quarter of 2021, operating income was $40.7 million versus $31.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment losses were $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the year ago third quarter, SDCC expense was $5.4 million.

Income Taxes

GAMCOs effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 24.5% versus 27.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights

We completed two rights offerings: On July 21 st , the Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) completed a rights offering that raised approximately $144 million. On August 30 th , the Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE: GGT) completed an offering that raised approximately $18 million.



On September 9th, we hosted our 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium in New York City. The symposium featured leading companies in the Aerospace and Defense industries.

Subsequent to the end of the 3rd quarter:

On October 7th, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) completed the offering of $150 million of 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares.

On October 15th, the Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE: GRX) completed a private placement of $40 million of 4% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares.

On November 1st, the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE: GGZ) raised a similar $40 million via a private placement of 4% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares.

On November 1 st and 2 nd, we hosted our 45th Annual Automotive Symposium, "Batteries Included in Las Vegas. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading automotive and electric vehicle suppliers, with an emphasis on the battery ecosystem, technological innovation, and industry dynamics.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $182.2 million and $52.1 million of subordinated debt maturing on June 15, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid a regular dividend of $0.02 per share and purchased 92,427 shares for $2.5 million at an average price of $26.65 per share. From October 1, 2021 to November 4, 2021, the Company has purchased 86,028 shares at an average price of $24.65 per share.

On November 4, 2021, GAMCOs board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, an increase of 100%, which is payable on December 28, 2021 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 14, 2021.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 2 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value, Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 3rd Quarter 2021 (in millions) Fund Market distributions, June 30, Client Client appreciation/ net of September 30, September 30, 2021 Inflows Outflows (depreciation) reinvestments 2021 2020 Equities: Mutual Funds $ 10,206 $ 235 $ (400 ) $ (179 ) $ (6 ) $ 9,856 $ 8,855 Closed-end Funds 8,499 163 (213 ) (88 ) (123 ) 8,238 7,017 Institutional & PWM (a) 13,590 111 (382 ) (268 ) - 13,051 10,539 SICAV 665 88 (11 ) (14 ) - 728 437 Total Equities 32,960 597 (1,006 ) (549 ) (129 ) 31,873 26,848 100% U.S. Treasury Fund 1,633 667 (666 ) - - 1,634 2,822 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 - - - - 32 22 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 1,665 667 (666 ) - - 1,666 2,844 Total Assets Under Management $ 34,625 $ 1,264 $ (1,672 ) $ (549 ) $ (129 ) $ 33,539 $ 29,692 (a) Includes $154, $178, and $196 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Table II GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 69,147 $ 54,894 $ 199,502 $ 168,637 Distribution fees and other income 6,760 6,358 19,957 19,741 Total revenues 75,907 61,252 219,459 188,378 Compensation costs (a) (b) 21,965 17,722 83,945 72,488 Management fee expense (b) - - 5,552 3,725 Distribution costs 7,781 6,994 22,523 21,258 Other operating expenses 5,485 4,694 19,460 14,982 Total expenses 35,231 29,410 131,480 112,453 Operating income 40,676 31,842 87,979 75,925 Investment gain/(loss) (1,218 ) (3,092 ) 2,735 (12,361 ) Interest expense (814 ) (691 ) (2,101 ) (1,985 ) Shareholder-designated contribution - (5,436 ) - (5,436 ) Non-operating gain/(loss) (2,032 ) (9,219 ) 634 (19,782 ) Income before income taxes 38,644 22,623 88,613 56,143 Provision for income taxes 9,483 6,188 26,401 17,173 Net income $ 29,161 $ 16,435 $ 62,212 $ 38,970 Net income: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.62 $ 2.36 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.62 $ 2.32 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,222 26,531 26,310 26,615 Diluted 26,832 26,613 26,863 26,679 Actual shares outstanding (c) 27,096 27,485 27,096 27,485 (a) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compensation costs were reduced by $1,409 due to indexing of deferred compensation to the GBL stock price. (b) The CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $10,063, $8,546, $10,063, and $8,546, respectively and management fee expense by $2,858, $1,408, $2,858, and $1,408, respectively. (c) Includes 909 and 1,020 RSA shares at September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Table III GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $ 152,615 $ 98,313 $ 125,242 Investments in securities 29,561 25,845 15,071 Receivable from brokers 4,629 5,833 5,688 Other receivables 28,137 34,054 23,232 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 9,058 9,462 10,608 Other assets 12,330 11,895 11,318 Total assets $ 236,330 $ 185,402 $ 191,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Payable to brokers $ 75 $ 1 $ - Securities sold, not yet purchased - 799 - Income taxes payable 2,414 3,910 360 Compensation payable 47,767 21,543 32,094 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,787 48,023 42,766 Sub-total 96,043 74,276 75,220 5.875% Senior Notes (due June 1, 2021) - 24,215 24,209 Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023) 52,102 - - Total liabilities 148,145 98,491 99,429 Stockholders' equity (a) 88,185 86,911 91,730 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 236,330 $ 185,402 $ 191,159 (a) Shares outstanding of 27,096, 27,503, and 27,485, respectively.

