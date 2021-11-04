GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

  • Suche
GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO) (NYSE: GBL) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Results

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2021

 

September 30,

2020

 
U.S. GAAP Basis
Revenues

$

75,907

$

61,252

Operating income

 

40,676

 

31,842

Net income

 

29,161

 

16,435

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.09

$

0.62

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

26,832

 

26,613

Shares outstanding

 

27,096

 

27,485

 
Assets Under Management
AUM - end of period (in millions)

$

33,539

$

29,692

AUM - average (in millions)

 

34,625

 

30,326

Giving Back to Society  (Y)our "S in ESG

Management plans to ask the Board of Directors of GAMCO to approve a new shareholder designated charitable contribution ("SDCC). Since the inception of GAMCOs SDCC program in 2013, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of close to $37 million to more than 280 charitable organizations. When combined with our other charitable donations, this boosts our total contributions to approximately $62 million since our initial public offering in February 1999.

This charitable program underscores our commitment to giving back to society which emanated in part from our management of socially responsible portfolios since 1987. Later, we integrated ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into our investment process.

New Climate and Environmental Initiative

In February 2021, we launched Love Our Planet & People (NYSE: LOPP), an actively managed, semi-transparent ETF with an investment emphasis on the "E in ESG the environment is essential to the future of our planet. Shareholders of the fund do not pay any fees or expenses of LOPP.

Revenues

  • Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $75.9 million compared with $61.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Investment advisory fees were $69.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $54.9 million in the year ago quarter:
    • Gabelli Funds revenues were $48.0 million compared to $38.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
    • Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $19.2 million compared to $14.8 million in last years third quarter
    • SICAV revenues were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $1.2 million in the year ago quarter.
  • Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $6.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $6.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

For the third quarter of 2021, operating income was $40.7 million versus $31.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment losses were $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus losses of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 versus $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the year ago third quarter, SDCC expense was $5.4 million.

Income Taxes

GAMCOs effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 24.5% versus 27.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights

  • We completed two rights offerings:
    • On July 21st, the Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) completed a rights offering that raised approximately $144 million.
    • On August 30th, the Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE: GGT) completed an offering that raised approximately $18 million.
  • On September 9th, we hosted our 27th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium in New York City. The symposium featured leading companies in the Aerospace and Defense industries.

Subsequent to the end of the 3rd quarter:

  • On October 7th, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) completed the offering of $150 million of 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares.
  • On October 15th, the Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE: GRX) completed a private placement of $40 million of 4% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares.
  • On November 1st, the Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE: GGZ) raised a similar $40 million via a private placement of 4% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares.
  • On November 1 st and 2 nd, we hosted our 45th Annual Automotive Symposium, "Batteries Included in Las Vegas. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading automotive and electric vehicle suppliers, with an emphasis on the battery ecosystem, technological innovation, and industry dynamics.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $182.2 million and $52.1 million of subordinated debt maturing on June 15, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid a regular dividend of $0.02 per share and purchased 92,427 shares for $2.5 million at an average price of $26.65 per share. From October 1, 2021 to November 4, 2021, the Company has purchased 86,028 shares at an average price of $24.65 per share.

On November 4, 2021, GAMCOs board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, an increase of 100%, which is payable on December 28, 2021 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 14, 2021.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 2 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value, Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 3rd Quarter 2021 (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fund

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market

 

distributions,

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

Client

 

Client

 

appreciation/

 

net of

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

Inflows

 

Outflows

 

(depreciation)

 

reinvestments

 

2021

 

2020

Equities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds

$

10,206

$

235

$

(400

)

$

(179

)

$

(6

)

$

9,856

$

8,855

Closed-end Funds

 

8,499

 

163

 

(213

)

 

(88

)

 

(123

)

 

8,238

 

7,017

Institutional & PWM (a)

 

13,590

 

111

 

(382

)

 

(268

)

 

-

 

 

13,051

 

10,539

SICAV

 

665

 

88

 

(11

)

 

(14

)

 

-

 

 

728

 

437

Total Equities

 

32,960

 

597

 

(1,006

)

 

(549

)

 

(129

)

 

31,873

 

26,848

 
100% U.S. Treasury Fund

 

1,633

 

667

 

(666

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,634

 

2,822

Institutional & PWM Fixed Income

 

32

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

32

 

22

Total Treasuries & Fixed Income

 

1,665

 

667

 

(666

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,666

 

2,844

Total Assets Under Management

$

34,625

$

1,264

$

(1,672

)

$

(549

)

$

(129

)

$

33,539

$

29,692

 
(a) Includes $154, $178, and $196 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Table II
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 
Investment advisory and incentive fees

$

69,147

 

$

54,894

 

$

199,502

 

$

168,637

 

Distribution fees and other income

 

6,760

 

 

6,358

 

 

19,957

 

 

19,741

 

Total revenues

 

75,907

 

 

61,252

 

 

219,459

 

 

188,378

 

 
Compensation costs (a) (b)

 

21,965

 

 

17,722

 

 

83,945

 

 

72,488

 

Management fee expense (b)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

5,552

 

 

3,725

 

Distribution costs

 

7,781

 

 

6,994

 

 

22,523

 

 

21,258

 

Other operating expenses

 

5,485

 

 

4,694

 

 

19,460

 

 

14,982

 

Total expenses

 

35,231

 

 

29,410

 

 

131,480

 

 

112,453

 

 
Operating income

 

40,676

 

 

31,842

 

 

87,979

 

 

75,925

 

 
Investment gain/(loss)

 

(1,218

)

 

(3,092

)

 

2,735

 

 

(12,361

)

Interest expense

 

(814

)

 

(691

)

 

(2,101

)

 

(1,985

)

Shareholder-designated contribution

 

-

 

 

(5,436

)

 

-

 

 

(5,436

)

Non-operating gain/(loss)

 

(2,032

)

 

(9,219

)

 

634

 

 

(19,782

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

38,644

 

 

22,623

 

 

88,613

 

 

56,143

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,483

 

 

6,188

 

 

26,401

 

 

17,173

 

Net income

$

29,161

 

$

16,435

 

$

62,212

 

$

38,970

 

 
Net income:
Basic

$

1.11

 

$

0.62

 

$

2.36

 

$

1.46

 

Diluted

$

1.09

 

$

0.62

 

$

2.32

 

$

1.46

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

26,222

 

 

26,531

 

 

26,310

 

 

26,615

 

Diluted

 

26,832

 

 

26,613

 

 

26,863

 

 

26,679

 

 
Actual shares outstanding (c)

 

27,096

 

 

27,485

 

 

27,096

 

 

27,485

 

 
(a) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compensation costs were reduced by $1,409 due to indexing of deferred compensation to the GBL stock price.
(b) The CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $10,063, $8,546, $10,063, and $8,546, respectively and management fee expense by $2,858, $1,408, $2,858, and $1,408, respectively.
(c) Includes 909 and 1,020 RSA shares at September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Table III
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 
ASSETS
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills

$

152,615

$

98,313

$

125,242

Investments in securities

 

29,561

 

25,845

 

15,071

Receivable from brokers

 

4,629

 

5,833

 

5,688

Other receivables

 

28,137

 

34,054

 

23,232

Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable

 

9,058

 

9,462

 

10,608

Other assets

 

12,330

 

11,895

 

11,318

Total assets

$

236,330

$

185,402

$

191,159

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Payable to brokers

$

75

$

1

$

-

Securities sold, not yet purchased

 

-

 

799

 

-

Income taxes payable

 

2,414

 

3,910

 

360

Compensation payable

 

47,767

 

21,543

 

32,094

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

45,787

 

48,023

 

42,766

Sub-total

 

96,043

 

74,276

 

75,220

5.875% Senior Notes (due June 1, 2021)

 

-

 

24,215

 

24,209

Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023)

 

52,102

 

-

 

-

Total liabilities

 

148,145

 

98,491

 

99,429

 
Stockholders' equity (a)

 

88,185

 

86,911

 

91,730

 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

236,330

$

185,402

$

191,159

 
(a) Shares outstanding of 27,096, 27,503, and 27,485, respectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe, and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com.

