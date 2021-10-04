  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.10.2021 18:00

Gap Inc. Acquires AI Startup CB4

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has acquired the New York and Tel Aviv based start-up Context-Based 4 Casting Ltd. (CB4) that uses cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools to transform retail operations, increase sales and improve the customer experience through predictive analytics and demand sensing.

"We believe artificial intelligence and machine learning will shape the future of our industry. Gap Inc. has experience working with CB4s world-class data scientists, so we understand the impact and the wide applications their science can have across sales, inventory and consumer insights, as well as its potential to unlock value and enhance the customer experience, said Sally Gilligan, Chief Growth Transformation Officer, and head of the Strategic Growth Office at Gap Inc.

The deal was brokered by Gap Inc.s Strategic Growth Office, a unit of the company that seeks out opportunities to fuel growth and accelerate new capabilities across its portfolio of brands.

CB4s award-winning technology makes recommendations that support new sales and more satisfied customers. Funded by investors including Sequoia Capital, CB4s technology has been implemented by retailers including Levis, Urban Outfitters, Lidl, and Kum & Go.

In February of 2021, market research firm CB Insights named CB4 to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

As part of the acquisition, CB4s team will join Gap Inc. as full-time employees.

CB4 CEO Yoni Benshaul commented, "CB4s AI helps lift sales and enhance customer experiences. As we join Gap Inc., Im excited to see how our team can drive even broader and deeper impact at the companys global scale.

Since moving to the cloud in October 2020, Gap Inc. has increased investments in technology to enable growth and innovation that can impact its entire portfolio of brands.

Earlier this year, the Strategic Growth Office led Gap Inc.s acquisition of Drapr, an e-commerce startup that powers 3D-fit technology and virtual fitting rooms to reduce online returns, and also participated in the latest funding round for obé fitness, a digital fitness platform that partners with Gap Inc.s Athleta Brand to bring entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness.

About CB4

CB4 builds simple, revolutionary solutions that make the shopping experience easier and more rewarding for store teams and customers. Prof. Irad Ben-Gal and Dr. Gonen Singer founded CB4, following an innovative research project in Tel Aviv University. Yoni Benshaul joined early to manage the company as a CEO. CB4 is headquartered in NYC with offices in Tel Aviv Israel and London. www.cb4.com

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The Company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit WWW.GAPINC.COM.

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.10.21
Gender-Pay-Gap im Bundesdienst sinkt weiter (derStandard.at)
30.09.21
American LNG Producers Look To Fill The Gap Amid A Global Gas Crisis (OilPrice.com)
16.09.21
Varta-Aktie: Wird das Gap geschlossen? (Der Aktionär)
Gap-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
28.08.21
Gap informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
24.08.21
Trading-Tipp Shop Apotheke Europe: Zweifel verflogen - Gap-Close voraus? (Der Aktionär)
24.08.21
Ausblick: Gap informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
12.08.21
Erste Schätzungen: Gap vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.08.21
Aktionäre von Gap erhalten Dividende für das dritte Quartal (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gap News
RSS Feed
Gap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gap Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
15.05.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
17.11.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
20.09.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
10.08.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.03.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
20.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformWolfe Research
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
20.11.2015Gap SellUBS AG
20.11.2015Gap UnderperformMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gap Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Seit Jahrzehnten setzen Börsenprofis auf die technische Analyse, um Kursentwicklungen zu prognostizieren. Doch ist das überhaupt noch zeitgemäß? Welche erfolgsversprechenden Möglichkeiten es noch gibt, erklärt Ex-Portfoliomanager André Stagge heute Abend im exklusiven Trading-Seminar jrtzt live!
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gap News

16.09.21Varta-Aktie: Wird das Gap geschlossen?
29.09.21Gap Inc. Releases 2020 Global Sustainability Report
13.09.21Gap Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of Its Senior Secured Notes
13.09.21Gap Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes
27.09.21Gap Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Any and All of its Senior Secured Notes
27.09.21Gap Inc. Announces Closing of $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
29.09.21Semtech Stock Looks Overpriced Compared To Intel Stock: We Believe The Gap Can Only Widen
08.09.21Athleta Expands REI Co-op Partnership From Five to 135 Stores Nationwide and Online
29.09.21The Margin: Kanye West’s $90 Yeezy Gap hoodie is now being listed on eBay for $400
01.10.21Gender-Pay-Gap im Bundesdienst sinkt weiter
Weitere Gap News
Werbung

Trading-News

Amazon und Microsoft: Die Bullen müssen aufpassen!
Vontobel: Steigende Preise bei CO2-Emissionsrechten
Leoni verkauft an US-Konkurrenten
DZ BANK - Ausblick viertes Quartal: Hier lauern Risiken und Chancen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fortezza: Quartalsbericht zum 30.09.2021
Ein Meister der Rendite
Comeback der deutschen Autoindustrie - mit gedrosseltem Tempo
Schulden ohne Limit
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Richtungswechsel & Rebounds
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Gap Peer Group News

14:03 UhrROUNDUP/Städte- und Gemeindebund: Steuer auf Pakete von großen Onlinehändlern
12:50 UhrStädte- und Gemeindebund: Steuer auf Pakete von großen Onlinehändlern
02.10.21Hennes Mauritz (H M. H&M) vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
30.09.21Hennes Mauritz (H M. H&M)-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im September
30.09.21Was Analysten von der Inditex-Aktie erwarten
30.09.21H&M-Aktie fällt ins Minus: H&M will wieder Dividende ausschütten
30.09.21H&M mit Gewinnsprung - Lieferengpässe und steigende Kosten könnten bremsen
30.09.21ROUNDUP: H&M will wieder Dividende zahlen - Gewinnsprung im Quartal
30.09.21H&#038;M will wieder eine Dividende zahlen
28.09.21Ausblick: Hennes Mauritz (H M. H&M) stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

News von

Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für zuhause
Miete vs. Eigentum  wie die Inflation die Gesellschaft auseinandertreibt
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
330 Politiker und Amtsträgern mit Briefkastenfirmen aufgedeckt
Ein neuer Biontech-Jäger und Gewinne mit Fernweh

News von

Biontech, Curevac, Moderna und Merck & Co.: Vier Impfstoff-Aktien im Check
DAX im Minus: Sorgen um Krisenkonzern Evergrande belasten Europas Börsen
Übertriebener Rückschlag: Warum der Platinpreis eine Kehrtwende einlegen könnte
20 Prozent Gewinn im Jahr mit Qualitätsaktien: Die Top-Favoriten der Redaktion
Steuerzinsen: Finanzministerium beugt sich - und nutzt alle Schlupflöcher

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Vonovia baut Anteil an Deutsche Wohnen aus -- Lufthansa erweitert Herbstflugplan -- ADLER, Evergrande, BMW, pbb, Tesla, VW im Fokus

OPEC+ bessert trotz hoher Nachfrage ihr Angebot nicht nach. QUALCOMM will Veoneer übernehmen. Daimler Truck fertigt E-Lkw in Serie. Geely will Autobauer Volvo an Stockholmer Börse bringen. Ex-Mitarbeiterin stürzt Facebook mit Enthüllungen in tiefe Krise. HeidelbergCement verkauft Geschäfte in Spanien. EZB-Vize: Werden im Dezember mögliche Alternativen zu PEPP ausloten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in der Lage ein nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt eigenständig auszusuchen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen