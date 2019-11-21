finanzen.net
21.11.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Gap Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today reported diluted earnings per share of $0.37 on a reported basis, and $0.53 on an adjusted basis, excluding costs associated with the companys planned separation, and costs related to the previously announced specialty fleet restructuring. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.

"We are not pleased with the third quarter results and are focused on aggressively addressing the operational issues that are hindering the performance of our brands, said Robert J. Fisher, Gap Inc. interim president and chief executive officer. "We continue to make progress against our separation plans, which will provide improved focus and a further catalyst for transformation.

Third Quarter 2019 Comparable Sales Results

The companys third quarter fiscal year 2019 comparable sales were down 4% versus flat last year. Comparable sales by global brand for the third quarter were as follows:

  • Old Navy Global: negative 4% versus positive 4% last year
  • Gap Global: negative 7% versus negative 7% last year
  • Banana Republic Global: negative 3% versus positive 2% last year

For the third quarter ended November 2, 2019:

  • Net sales were $4.0 billion, a decrease of 2% compared with last year.
    • The translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars negatively impacted the companys net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 by about $12 million.1
    • Third quarter net sales details appear in the tables at the end of this press release.
  • Gross profit was $1.56 billion, a decrease of 4% compared with last year.
  • Gross margin was 39.0%, a decrease of 70 basis points compared with last year.
  • Operating margin was 5.5%, a decrease of 340 basis points compared with last year. Adjusted operating margin was 7.5%, a decrease of 140 basis points compared with last year. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.
  • The effective tax rate was 33.0% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The third quarter effective tax rate reflects non-cash tax impacts related to restructuring charges incurred in the quarter, which resulted in an increase to the effective tax rate of approximately 2 percentage points.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.37 compared with $0.69 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.53 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Please see the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.
  • The company ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 with $2.72 billion in merchandise inventory, up about 2% year over year. The company noted that about three points of the increase in merchandise inventory was driven by the acquisition of Janie and Jack, which occurred in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, net store growth year over year, and tariffs.
  • During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares for $50 million and ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 with 373 million shares outstanding.
  • The company paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share during the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition, on November 14, 2019, the company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a fourth quarter dividend of $0.2425 per share.

The company ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 with $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Year-to-date free cash flow, defined as net cash from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $5 million compared with $57 million last year. Please see the reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.

Fiscal year-to-date 2019 capital expenditures were $523 million.

The company ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 with 3,938 store locations in 44 countries, of which 3,396 were company-operated.

2019 Outlook

Earnings per Share
The company affirmed its reported diluted earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2019 to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.47 and its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range of $1.70 to $1.75.

Comparable Sales
The company now expects comparable sales for fiscal year 2019 to be down mid-single digits.

Net Sales
The company now expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2019 to be down low-single digits.

Effective Tax Rate
The company now expects its reported fiscal year 2019 effective tax rate to be about 31%. Excluding current year adjustments to our fiscal year 2017 tax liability under TCJA for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and certain non-cash tax impacts related to expected restructuring charges, the company continues to expect its adjusted fiscal year 2019 effective tax rate to be about 26%.

Share Repurchases
The company continues to expect to repurchase approximately $50 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Capital Expenditures
The company now expects capital spending to be approximately $835 million for fiscal year 2019, which includes about $160 million of separation-related capital spend and about $100 million of expansion costs related to a headquarters building and a buildout of its Ohio distribution center.

Real Estate
The company now expects to close about 15 company-operated stores, net of openings and repositions in fiscal year 2019. This guidance also includes about 130 closures related to the Gap brand fleet restructuring, the majority of which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The company continues to expect store openings to be focused on Old Navy, Athleta and Gap China locations.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Tina Romani, senior director of investor relations at Gap Inc., will host a summary of the companys third quarter fiscal year 2019 results during a conference call and webcast from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Ms. Romani will be joined by Robert J. Fisher, Gap Inc. interim president and chief executive officer, and Teri List-Stoll, Gap Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or 1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 1359664). International callers may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at www.gapinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "intend, "plan, "project, and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the following: earnings per share for fiscal year 2019; comparable sales for fiscal year 2019; effective tax rate for fiscal year 2019; share repurchases per quarter through fiscal year 2019; capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019; store openings and closings, net of closures and repositions, and weighting by brand in fiscal year 2019; the anticipated benefits of the separation; net revenues in fiscal 2019; investments in marketing in the fourth quarter; restructuring related costs, including costs and other challenges related to specialty store closures, in fiscal year 2019; costs associated with preparing for and executing the separation transaction; impact of improved inventory allocations based on channel demand and localization; gross margin trends in fiscal 2019; and inventory levels in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the companys actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following risks, any of which could have an adverse effect on the companys financial condition, results of operations, and reputation: the risk that additional information may arise during the companys close process or as a result of subsequent events that would require the company to make adjustments to its financial information; the risks associated with our plan to separate into two independent publicly-traded companies, including that the separation may not be completed in accordance with the expected plans or anticipated timeframe, or at all; the risk that our plan to separate into two publicly-traded companies may not achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits; the risk that the company or its franchisees will be unsuccessful in gauging apparel trends and changing consumer preferences; the highly competitive nature of the companys business in the United States and internationally; the risk of failure to maintain, enhance and protect the companys brand image; the risk of failure to attract and retain key personnel, or effectively manage succession; the risk that the companys investments in customer, digital, and omni-channel shopping initiatives may not deliver the results the company anticipates; the risk if the company is unable to manage its inventory effectively; the risk that the company is subject to data or other security breaches that may result in increased costs, violations of law, significant legal and financial exposure, and a loss of confidence in the companys security measures; the risk that a failure of, or updates or changes to, the companys information technology systems may disrupt its operations; the risks to the companys business, including its costs and supply chain, associated with global sourcing and manufacturing; the risk of changes in global economic conditions or consumer spending patterns; the risks to the companys efforts to expand internationally, including its ability to operate in regions where it has less experience; the risks to the companys reputation or operations associated with importing merchandise from foreign countries, including failure of the companys vendors to adhere to its Code of Vendor Conduct; the risk that the companys franchisees operation of franchise stores is not directly within the companys control and could impair the value of its brands; the risk that the company or its franchisees will be unsuccessful in identifying, negotiating, and securing new store locations and renewing, modifying, or terminating leases for existing store locations effectively; the risk of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the risk that comparable sales and margins will experience fluctuations; the risk that changes in the companys credit profile or deterioration in market conditions may limit the companys access to the capital markets; the risk that trade matters could increase the cost or reduce the supply of apparel available to the company; the risk of changes in the regulatory or administrative landscape; the risk of natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, negative global climate patterns, or other catastrophic events; the risk of reductions in income and cash flow from the companys credit card arrangement related to its private label and co-branded credit cards; the risk that the adoption of new accounting pronouncements will impact future results; the risk that the company does not repurchase some or all of the shares it anticipates purchasing pursuant to its repurchase program; and the risk that the company will not be successful in defending various proceedings, lawsuits, disputes, and claims.

Additional information regarding factors that could cause results to differ can be found in the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, as well as the companys subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are based on information as of November 21, 2019. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2018 net sales were $16.6 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

1 The translation impact on net sales is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates applicable for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 to net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. This is done to enhance the visibility of underlying sales trends, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The Gap, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
UNAUDITED
 
($ in millions) November 2,
2019		 November 3,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

788

$

958

Short-term investments

 

294

 

296

Merchandise inventory

 

2,720

 

2,668

Other current assets

 

770

 

792

Total current assets

 

4,572

 

4,714

Property and equipment, net

 

3,225

 

2,887

Operating lease assets

 

5,796

 

-

Other long-term assets

 

525

 

572

Total assets

$

14,118

$

8,173

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

1,241

$

1,299

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

974

 

1,070

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

934

 

-

Income taxes payable

 

43

 

24

Total current liabilities

 

3,192

 

2,393

Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt

 

1,249

 

1,249

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

5,650

 

-

Lease incentives and other long-term liabilities (a)

 

393

 

1,091

Total long-term liabilities

 

7,292

 

2,340

Total stockholders' equity

 

3,634

 

3,440

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,118

$

8,173

____________________
(a) Beginning in fiscal 2019, lease incentives and other long-term liabilities no longer reflects lease incentives due to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.
The Gap, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
UNAUDITED
 
13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended
($ and shares in millions except per share amounts) November 2,
2019		 November 3,
2018		 November 2,
2019		 November 3,
2018
Net sales

$

3,998

$

4,089

$

11,709

$

11,957

Cost of goods sold and occupancy expenses

 

2,439

 

2,466

 

7,250

 

7,280

Gross profit

 

1,559

 

1,623

 

4,459

 

4,677

Operating expenses

 

1,338

 

1,260

 

3,640

 

3,687

Operating income

 

221

 

363

 

819

 

990

Interest, net

 

12

 

13

 

37

 

33

Income before income taxes

 

209

 

350

 

782

 

957

Income taxes

 

69

 

84

 

247

 

230

Net income

$

140

$

266

$

535

$

727

 
Weighted-average number of shares - basic

 

375

 

384

 

377

 

387

Weighted-average number of shares - diluted

 

376

 

387

 

379

 

390

 
Earnings per share - basic

$

0.37

$

0.69

$

1.42

$

1.88

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.37

$

0.69

$

1.41

$

1.86

 
Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

0.2425

$

0.2425

$

0.7275

$

0.7275

The Gap, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
UNAUDITED
 
39 Weeks Ended
($ in millions) November 2,
2019 (b)		 November 3,
2018 (b)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

535

 

$

727

 

Depreciation and amortization (a)

 

417

 

 

380

 

Gain on sale of building

 

(191

)

 

-

 

Change in merchandise inventory

 

(559

)

 

(696

)

Other, net

 

326

 

 

156

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

528

 

 

567

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(523

)

 

(510

)

Purchase of building

 

(343

)

 

-

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(235

)

 

(408

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

 

231

 

 

112

 

Proceeds from sale of building

 

220

 

 

-

 

Purchase of Janie and Jack

 

(69

)

 

-

 

Other

 

-

 

 

(7

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(719

)

 

(813

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuances under share-based compensation plans

 

22

 

 

40

 

Withholding tax payments related to vesting of stock units

 

(21

)

 

(22

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(150

)

 

(300

)

Cash dividends paid

 

(274

)

 

(281

)

Other

 

-

 

 

(1

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(423

)

 

(564

)

 
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

-

 

 

(13

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(614

)

 

(823

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

1,420

 

 

1,799

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

806

 

$

976

 

____________________

(a) Fiscal 2018 depreciation and amortization is net of amortization of lease incentives. Beginning in fiscal 2019, amortization of lease incentives is no longer reflected due to the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.

(b) For the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash includes $18 million of restricted cash recorded in other current assets and other long-term assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

The Gap, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
UNAUDITED
 
FREE CASH FLOW
 
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash a company has available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures as we require regular capital expenditures to build and maintain stores and purchase new equipment to improve our business and infrastructure. We use this metric internally, as we believe our sustained ability to generate free cash flow is an important driver of value creation. However, this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace our GAAP results.
39 Weeks Ended
($ in millions) November 2,
2019		 November 3,
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

528

 

$

567

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (a)

 

(523

)

 

(510

)

Free cash flow

$

5

 

$

57

 

____________________

(a) Excludes purchase of building in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Gap, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
UNAUDITED
 
ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENT METRICS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2019
 
The following adjusted income statement metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are provided to enhance visibility into the Company's underlying results for the period excluding the impacts of separation-related costs and specialty fleet restructuring costs. Management believes the adjusted metrics are useful for the assessment of ongoing operations as we believe the adjusted items are not part of our ongoing operations due to the nature of the adjustments, and management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of results against prior years. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measures.
 

($ in millions)


13 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019

Gross Profit Gross
Margin 		Operating
Expenses 		Operating
Expenses as a
% of Net Sales 		Operating
Income 		Operating
Income as a %
of Net Sales 		Income
Taxes 		Net
Income 		Earnings per
Share -
Diluted
GAAP metrics, as reported

$

1,559

39.0

%

$

1,338

 

33.5

%

$

221

5.5

%

$

69

$

140

$

0.37

Adjustments for:
Separation-related costs (a)

 

-

0.0

%

 

(70

)

(1.8)

%

 

70

1.8

%

 

19

 

51

 

0.14

Specialty fleet restructuring costs (b)

 

1

0.0

%

 

(7

)

(0.2)

%

 

8

0.2

%

 

-

 

8

 

0.02

Non-GAAP metrics

$

1,560

39.0

%

$

1,261

 

31.5

%

$

299

7.5

%

$

88

$

199

$

0.53

____________________
(a) Represents the impact of costs related to the planned Old Navy spin-off transaction. These costs primarily consist of cost associated with information technology and consulting fees.
(b) Represents the impact of costs related to previously announced plans to restructure the specialty fleet and revitalize the Gap brand. These costs primarily include lease and employee-related costs.
The Gap, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
UNAUDITED
 
EXPECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019
 
Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019 is provided to enhance visibility into the Company's expected underlying results for the period excluding the estimated impact of specialty fleet restructuring costs and related tax, separation-related costs, a gain on the sale of a building, and the impact of an adjustment to our fiscal 2017 tax liability for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the TCJA. However, this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measure.
 
52 Weeks Ending
February 1, 2020
Low End High End
Expected earnings per share - diluted

$

1.38

 

$

1.47

 

Add: Estimated impact of specialty fleet restructuring costs (a)

 

0.14

 

 

0.14

 

Add: Estimated incremental tax on restructuring costs (b)

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

Add: Estimated impact of separation-related costs (c)

 

0.44

 

 

0.40

 

Less: Gain on sale of building (d)

 

(0.37

)

 

(0.37

)

Add: U.S. Federal tax reform adjustment (e)

 

0.08

 

 

0.08

 

Expected adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$

1.70

 

$

1.75

 

____________________
(a) Represents the estimated earnings per share impact of estimated costs related to previously announced plans to restructure the specialty fleet and revitalize Gap brand, calculated net of tax at the expected adjusted effective tax rate.
(b) Represents certain non-cash tax impacts related to expected restructuring charges discussed above.
(c) Represents the estimated earnings per share impact of estimated costs associated with the planned Old Navy spin-off transaction, calculated net of tax at the expected adjusted effective tax rate.
(d) The estimated earnings per share impact of the gain on the sale of a building in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, calculated net of tax at the expected adjusted effective tax rate.
(e) Represents the impact of an adjustment to our fiscal 2017 tax liability for additional guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department regarding the TCJA.
The Gap, Inc.
NET SALES RESULTS
UNAUDITED
 
The following table details the Companys third quarter net sales (unaudited):
 
($ in millions) Old Navy
Global		 Gap Global Banana
Republic
Global (2)		 Other (3) Total Percentage
of Net Sales

13 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019
U.S. (1)

$

1,769

$

689

$

532

$

274

$

3,264

82%

Canada

 

151

 

97

 

55

 

1

 

304

8%

Europe

 

-

 

128

 

3

 

-

 

131

3%

Asia

 

9

 

220

 

21

 

-

 

250

6%

Other regions

 

18

 

24

 

7

 

-

 

49

1%

Total

$

1,947

$

1,158

$

618

$

275

$

3,998

100%

 
($ in millions) Old Navy
Global		 Gap Global Banana
Republic
Global		 Other (3) Total Percentage
of Net Sales

13 Weeks Ended November 3, 2018
U.S. (1)

$

1,769

$

738

$

510

$

257

$

3,274

80%

Canada

 

152

 

104

 

59

 

1

 

316

8%

Europe

 

-

 

145

 

4

 

-

 

149

4%

Asia

 

13

 

266

 

21

 

-

 

300

7%

Other regions

 

13

 

30

 

7

 

-

 

50

1%

Total

$

1,947

$

1,283

$

601

$

258

$

4,089

100%

____________________
(1) U.S. includes the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
(2) Beginning on March 4, 2019, Banana Republic Global includes net sales for the Janie and Jack brand.
(3) Primarily consists of net sales for the Athleta, Intermix and Hill City brands, as well as a portion of income related to our credit card agreement.
The Gap, Inc.
REAL ESTATE
 
Store count, openings, closings, and square footage for our stores are as follows:
 
February 2, 2019 39 Weeks Ended November 2, 2019 November 2, 2019
Store Locations Store Locations
Opened		 Store Locations
Closed		 Store Locations Square Feet
(millions)
 
Old Navy North America

1,139

60

2

1,197

19.4

Old Navy Asia

15

4

1

18

0.2

Gap North America

758

3

34

727

7.5

Gap Asia

332

46

27

351

3.2

Gap Europe

152

3

12

143

1.2

Banana Republic North America

556

8

10

554

4.7

Banana Republic Asia

45

4

2

47

0.2

Athleta North America

161

24

-

185

0.8

Intermix North America

36

-

1

35

0.1

Janie and Jack North America (1)

-

-

-

139

0.2

Company-operated stores total

3,194

152

89

3,396

37.5

Franchise

472

94

24

542

N/A

Total

3,666

246

113

3,938

37.5

____________________
(1) On March 4, 2019, we acquired select assets of Gymboree, Inc. related to Janie and Jack. The 140 stores acquired were not included as store openings for fiscal 2019; however, they are included in the ending number of store locations as of November 2, 2019, net of one closure that occurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

 

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.11.19
Gap kündigt Dividende für das vierte Quartal an (MyDividends)
08.11.19
Entsetzen bei Gap: Chef geht nach 15 Jahren (ARD)
08.11.19
Rücktritt: Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Vorstandschef (Handelsblatt)
08.11.19
Detailhandel: Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Konzernchef (Blick)
07.11.19
Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Vorstandschef (dpa-afx)
11.10.19
Dax: Trump-Gap weist den Weg (ARD)
30.09.19
DAX Ausblick: Vorbörsliches Up-Gap stimmt positiv (DailyFX)
23.09.19
Gender-Gap und politische Stabilität: Woran Österreich wirklich krankt (derStandard.at)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gap News
RSS Feed
Gap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gap Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
21.11.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
19.10.2018Gap BuyStandpoint Research
15.05.2018Gap OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
17.11.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
20.09.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
21.11.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
11.10.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.08.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR
10.08.2018Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.03.2018Gap NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
20.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformWolfe Research
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
20.11.2015Gap SellUBS AG
20.11.2015Gap UnderperformMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gap Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gap News

07.11.19Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Vorstandschef
15.11.19Gap kündigt Dividende für das vierte Quartal an
08.11.19Why Gap. Teradata. and Modine Manufacturing Slumped Today
25.10.19Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Merck. Disney. Whitestone REIT. Gap and Wells Fargo
08.11.19Entsetzen bei Gap: Chef geht nach 15 Jahren
08.11.19Rücktritt: Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Vorstandschef
05.11.19Bitcoin Future Flash Crashes by $1.000 to Fill CME Gap: Cleared for Takeoff
18.11.19Macy's. Target. Nordstrom. Gap and Kohl's are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
22.10.19Slovak c/a gap widens in August
08.11.19Detailhandel: Kriselnder US-Modekonzern Gap verliert Konzernchef
Weitere Gap News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Durchbruch bei der Alzheimerforschung?
TecDAX: Zwei Neuaufnahmen möglich
Nordex setzt aufs Ausland
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei der Aktie des Online-Tickethändlers?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - EMA50 Stunde
Bayer  Vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Gap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Gap Peer Group News

13:00 UhrAbercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces EMEA Operations Update 
20.11.19Why Urban Outfitters. Berry Petroleum. and McEwen Mining Slumped Today
20.11.19MÄRKTE USA/Stockende Handelsgespräche belasten US-Börsen
20.11.19Here's What's Driving Urban Outfitters More Than 16% Lower Wednesday
20.11.19MÄRKTE USA/Stockende Handelsgespräche trüben Stimmung
20.11.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Urban Outfitters. Lowe's. Ross Stores and Foot Locker
20.11.19MÄRKTE USA/Weitere Abgaben mit eingetrübter Stimmung erwartet
20.11.19Zacks.com featured highlights include: Bristol-Myers Squibb. Urban Outfitters. Hewlett Packard. Cardinal Health and British American Tobacco
20.11.19MÄRKTE USA/Weitere Abgaben mit eingetrübter Stimmung erwartet
20.11.19Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declines on Q3 Earnings Miss

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Am saubersten putzt die elektrische Acht-Euro-Zahnbürste
So ändert George Soros seine Anlagestrategie
Schnäppchen-Handy am Black Friday finden? Das müssen Sie beachten
Wohnungsbau in Deutschland hat seinen Zenit überschritten

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie ITM Power hebt ab. Was ist da los?
Gewinngiganten: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt - das sind unsere sechs Favoriten
Altersvorsorge in Gefahr: Pensionskasse der Steuerberater ist am Ende - Weitere Pleiten drohen
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie stürzt ab: So will Merz den Konzern retten - was Anleger wissen sollten
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus

Attacken gegen McDonald's-Belegschaft in den USA - Mitarbeiter klagen. Amazons 'Dash-Regal' bestellt automatisch Artikel nach. Delta bekräftigt Interesse an Alitalia. Teurer Deal: PayPal kauft Prämienplattform Honey. Technische Störung bei Netflix behoben. Xerox will Kauf von HP nicht aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:19 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Sonstiges
22:08 Uhr
Nach Türkei-Vorstoß: Nächste europäische Notenbank deckt sich mit Gold ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
NEL ASAA0B733
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
Allianz840400