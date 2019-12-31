Garmin® adds Perspective Mode to its revolutionary Panoptix LiveScope live-scanning sonar arsenal

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the worlds leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced a new Perspective Mode feature and transducer positioning accessory for its award-winning Panoptix LiveScope sonar. As the first real-time scanning sonar for recreational fishing, LiveScope has transformed the way anglers fish by delivering live images of structure, bait and fish swimming around and below the boat, even while stationary. Now, in addition to the existing LiveScope Forward and Down Modes, anglers can use the new Perspective Mode for unprecedented overhead visibility thats perfect for shallow water.

"Gone are the days of casting blindly under docks and along shorelines for schools or beds of fish thanks to the new LiveScope Perspective Mode, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "LiveScope combines two game-changing innovations  scanning sonar and live sonar  to deliver the best of both technologies. Anglers can now see and easily interpret incredibly detailed, real-time images of whats around and below their boat from three unique vantage points, all with one easy-to-use mount.

With the new Perspective Mode mount, the LiveScope LVS32 transducer can be easily adjusted to fit an anglers fishing techniques and preferences, no tools required, and the chartplotter will automatically detect2 what mode is being used. Simply turn the transducer sideways to enable the new top down perspective mode to see a wide view of whats in front of the boat up to 50 feet away; point the transducer forward to see around the boat; and point it down to see directly below the boat. All three modes provide incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the boat and below the surface with remarkable target separation and clarity. LiveScope is also equipped with an attitude heading reference system (AHRS) that constantly adjusts sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

Coupled with a Panoptix LiveScope System, the Perspective Mode mount accessory is required for anglers who want to take advantage of the Perspective Mode technology. The LiveScope System includes a compact GLS 10 sonar black box with an LVS32 transducer, and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible Garmin chartplotter.

Garmins Panoptix LiveScope was first introduced to the market in 2018, where it went on to receive the 2018 ICAST Best of Show and Best Electronics awards. Honored as the 2018 Technology of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), LiveScope was also named a 2019 Top Product by Boating Industry.

The new LiveScope Perspective Mode mount is expected to be available in March 2020 and will retail for $99.99. LiveScope is compatible with GPSMAP® 8400/8600 series MFDs, GPSMAP 7400/7600 series, GPSMAP 7x2/9x2/12x2 Touch/7x2 Plus/9x2 Plus/12x2 Plus series, ECHOMAP Plus 70cv/70sv/90sv series, ECHOMAP UHD 70cv/70sv/90sv series and the ECHOMAP Ultra series. For more information, videos and images, visit garmin.com/panoptix.

Garmin was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmins portfolio includes some of the industrys most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion®, Navionics®, and EmpirBus.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.

2 Software update required.

About Garmin International, Inc.: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Panoptix LiveScope, ECHOMAP, and EmpirBus are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

