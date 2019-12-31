finanzen.net
25.02.2020 13:00

Garmin® adds Perspective Mode to its revolutionary Panoptix LiveScope live-scanning sonar arsenal

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the worlds leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today announced a new Perspective Mode feature and transducer positioning accessory for its award-winning Panoptix LiveScope sonar. As the first real-time scanning sonar for recreational fishing, LiveScope has transformed the way anglers fish by delivering live images of structure, bait and fish swimming around and below the boat, even while stationary. Now, in addition to the existing LiveScope Forward and Down Modes, anglers can use the new Perspective Mode for unprecedented overhead visibility thats perfect for shallow water.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005050/en/

As the first real-time scanning sonar for recreational fishing, Garmin's Panoptix LiveScope has transformed the way anglers fish by delivering live images of structure, bait and fish swimming around and below the boat, even while stationary. Now, in addition to the existing LiveScope Forward and Down Modes, anglers can use the new Perspective Mode for unprecedented overhead visibility thats perfect for shallow water. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the first real-time scanning sonar for recreational fishing, Garmin's Panoptix LiveScope has transformed the way anglers fish by delivering live images of structure, bait and fish swimming around and below the boat, even while stationary. Now, in addition to the existing LiveScope Forward and Down Modes, anglers can use the new Perspective Mode for unprecedented overhead visibility thats perfect for shallow water. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Gone are the days of casting blindly under docks and along shorelines for schools or beds of fish thanks to the new LiveScope Perspective Mode, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "LiveScope combines two game-changing innovations  scanning sonar and live sonar  to deliver the best of both technologies. Anglers can now see and easily interpret incredibly detailed, real-time images of whats around and below their boat from three unique vantage points, all with one easy-to-use mount.

With the new Perspective Mode mount, the LiveScope LVS32 transducer can be easily adjusted to fit an anglers fishing techniques and preferences, no tools required, and the chartplotter will automatically detect2 what mode is being used. Simply turn the transducer sideways to enable the new top down perspective mode to see a wide view of whats in front of the boat up to 50 feet away; point the transducer forward to see around the boat; and point it down to see directly below the boat. All three modes provide incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the boat and below the surface with remarkable target separation and clarity. LiveScope is also equipped with an attitude heading reference system (AHRS) that constantly adjusts sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

Coupled with a Panoptix LiveScope System, the Perspective Mode mount accessory is required for anglers who want to take advantage of the Perspective Mode technology. The LiveScope System includes a compact GLS 10 sonar black box with an LVS32 transducer, and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible Garmin chartplotter.

Garmins Panoptix LiveScope was first introduced to the market in 2018, where it went on to receive the 2018 ICAST Best of Show and Best Electronics awards. Honored as the 2018 Technology of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), LiveScope was also named a 2019 Top Product by Boating Industry.

The new LiveScope Perspective Mode mount is expected to be available in March 2020 and will retail for $99.99. LiveScope is compatible with GPSMAP® 8400/8600 series MFDs, GPSMAP 7400/7600 series, GPSMAP 7x2/9x2/12x2 Touch/7x2 Plus/9x2 Plus/12x2 Plus series, ECHOMAP Plus 70cv/70sv/90sv series, ECHOMAP UHD 70cv/70sv/90sv series and the ECHOMAP Ultra series. For more information, videos and images, visit garmin.com/panoptix.

Garmin was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmins portfolio includes some of the industrys most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion®, Navionics®, and EmpirBus.

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.
2 Software update required.

About Garmin International, Inc.: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Panoptix LiveScope, ECHOMAP, and EmpirBus are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 Category: Marine

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Garmin News
RSS Feed
Garmin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.09.2010Garmin neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Garmin Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Krypto-Webinar

Der Bitcoin kletterte seit Jahresbeginn annähernd 40 Prozent. Welches Potenzial der Bitcoin in diesem Jahr noch hat und wie Sie als Anleger am besten vom steigenden Bitcoin-Kurs profitieren können, verraten zwei Kryptoexperten im Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Garmin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Garmin News
Werbung

Inside

Legt der Virus alles lahm?
BMW  Mit Stromern auf Linie
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Beiersdorf, Heidelberg Cement
ETF-basiert und persönlich
DZ BANK - Rebound-Gelegenheit nach Korrekturbewegung
LOreal vor richtungsweisendem Test
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Schwarzer Montag!
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Coronavirus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Garmin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Garmin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Märchen vom billigen Kredit
Wer Sicherheit sucht, flüchtet jetzt in den Franken
Coronavirus trifft die Euro-Zone an ihrer empfindlichsten Stelle
Die Dividenden-Rezession offenbart den Abstieg der deutschen Kraftzentren
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein

News von

DAX mit mehr als vier Prozent im Minus - Anleger flüchten in Gold und Staatsanleihen
DAX im Crash-Check: Bei welchen Aktien die Analysten jetzt die Reißleine ziehen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Rückkehr an den Basistrend
Barrick-Gold-Aktie hebt ab: Titel vor großem Kaufsignal
Angst vor Virus-Folgen setzt DAX weiter zu - Fluggesellschaften weiter unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit neuem Tiefststand -- LEONI verbucht mehr Verlust -- MasterCard mit Umsatzwarnung -- New Work, KWS Saat, United Airlines, Fraport, Corestate im Fokus

thyssenkrupp entscheidet über Aufzugssparte - Aufsichtsrat tagt. Apple öffnet Teile seiner Geschäfte in China wieder. HP: Gewinneinbruch lässt Anleger kalt. Elmos Semiconductor ersetzt Adler Real Estate im SDAX. Ferrari schließt wegen Coronavirus vorübergehend Museen in Italien. Google beantragt Erlaubnis für Geschäfte mit Huawei.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:03 Uhr
DAX mit neuem Tiefststand -- LEONI verbucht mehr Verlust -- MasterCard mit Umsatzwarnung -- New Work, KWS Saat, United Airlines, Fraport, Corestate im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:02 Uhr
"Zombie-Kryptos" mit deutlich besserer Performance als Bitcoin
Ausland
12:59 Uhr
Konkurrenz für NYSE und Nasdaq? JPMorgan und Goldman Sachs unterstützen neue US-Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400