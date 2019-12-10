Garmin® adds the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Embraer Phenom 100

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced certification of the G1000® NXi integrated flight deck upgrade for Embraers Phenom 100 business jets equipped with the Prodigy Flight Deck. The G1000 NXi offers these aircraft owners and operators an array of modern features, including wireless connectivity, SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, visual approach guidance, HSI map and more. The displays also preserve the same footprint and connectors so time to complete the G1000 NXi upgrade is minimized.

G1000 NXi integrated flight deck in the Phenom 100. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since its introduction, the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck continues to grow in popularity and demand, said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "From forward-fit to retrofit, we are thrilled by the tremendous adoption rate of the G1000 NXi and look forward to adding more aircraft to the approval list and continuing to deliver the system to thousands of customers well into the future.

A wealth of modern integrated flight deck features and benefits accompany the G1000 NXi upgrade in the Phenom 100. Wireless connectivity is available as standard with the Flight Stream 510 and Connext® technology, which enables the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G1000 NXi. Additional wireless capabilities include two-way flight plan transfer, the sharing of traffic1, weather1, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more, between the G1000 NXi and the Garmin Pilot, FltPlan Go and ForeFlight Mobile applications.

The G1000 NXi also supports the display of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In traffic and subscription-free Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather. FIS-B weather products include: NEXRAD, METARs, TAFs, PIREPs, winds and temperatures aloft and more. Exclusive traffic features such as Garmins patented TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic further enhance the traffic picture. These ADS-B In benefits combine to give Phenom 100 owners and operators superior situational awareness tools. The GWX 75 weather radar is also available as an option, which incorporates exceptional range and a high-definition color palette that features four-times more color contouring than typically displayed by other weather radars on the market.

The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck in the Phenom 100 also supports additional features, including:

Pilots can overlay a moving map within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI).

(HSI). The addition of SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway.

runway monitoring technology provides visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off or landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway. Visual approach guidance helps pilots fly a more stable descent and precise flight path throughout the approach and landing phases of flight.

helps pilots fly a more stable descent and precise flight path throughout the approach and landing phases of flight. Split screen view is available on the multi-function display, offering a simultaneous view of maps and charts.

is available on the multi-function display, offering a simultaneous view of maps and charts. The addition of sectional charts and IFR low/high enroute charts give pilots convenient access to chart data on the flight display.

and give pilots convenient access to chart data on the flight display. Smart Airspace highlights the airspace nearest the aircrafts current altitude and de-emphasizes non-pertinent airspace.

highlights the airspace nearest the aircrafts current altitude and de-emphasizes non-pertinent airspace. Optional Bluetooth® connectivity built-in to the audio panel allow pilots to easily stream audio entertainment and make or receive phone calls using their headsets. Additional audio panel functions include 3D Audio and advanced auto squelch.

Modernized displays offer improved readability and state-of-the-art processors support smoother panning and faster map rendering within the G1000 NXi. The G1000 NXi integrated flight deck also incorporates contemporary animations and new LED back-lighting, offering increased display brightness and clarity, reduced power consumption, and improved dimming performance.

The G1000 NXi upgrade for the Phenom 100 is available immediately through select Garmin dealers and Embraer Service & Support centers. The G1000 NXi upgrade for Embraers Phenom 300 business jets equipped with the Prodigy Flight Deck is expected to be available during the second half of 2020. The upgraded components of the G1000 NXi also come with a two-year warranty, which is supported by Garmins award-winning avionics product support team. For additional information regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Phenom 100 or Phenom 300, contact Scott Frye at 913-440-2412 or scott.frye@garmin.com. For additional details regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade, visit: www.garmin.com/businessaviation.

1. Applicable to aircraft with compatible hardware. For available features, visit the Flight Stream 510 website.

