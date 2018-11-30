Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today
announced the new RV
780 GPS navigator, specifically designed for RV and camping
enthusiasts to create experiences one campground at a time. The RV 780
navigator offers a 6.95-inch high-resolution edge-to-edge display that
allows RV travelers to develop specialized custom routes that consider
the size and weight of their vehicle1 to provide efficient
routing, road warnings for steep grades, sharp curves, weight limits and
more. Designed with the camping enthusiast in mind, the RV 780 includes
a directory of RV parks and services along with access to millions of
POIs (points of interest) that bring Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA®,
iOverlander, PlanRV and more helpful features
along on the drive.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005134/en/
Garmin® bolsters advanced RV-dedicated GPS navigation with the introduction of the RV 780 (Photo: Business Wire)
"What makes the RV 780 special is how well it was crafted to make the
most of your overall camping experience by limiting the road challenges
that come with driving an RV or camper, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice
president of global consumer sales. "Having access to millions of
RV-specific POIs at your fingertips, connected features, along with road
warnings based on your RV profile, can make all the difference when you
are planning your next campground adventure.
The RV 780 arrives road-trip ready with the inclusion of notable sites
from leading media brand HISTORY® Network, a U.S. National
Parks directory, TripAdvisor® traveler ratings and millions
of Foursquare® points of interest. For added convenience,
Garmin Traffic is also available directly out of the box with an
included traffic cable.
The RV 780 navigator boasts useful features to help the RV enthusiast
stay connected and aware of their surroundings for a better travel
experience. For example, built-in Wi-Fi® is available to
access simple map and software updates. The device also promotes a
crystal-clear display that details full North American maps and is
compatible with the free Garmin Drive app. Once the app is downloaded,
the device can connect with a smartphone via Bluetooth® for
premium access to live traffic2, photoLive traffic cameras,
and weather forecasts. Connectivity to Bluetooth also enables the option
to use hands-free calling2 and smart notifications2
that can be seen directly on the navigators display. Whats more, the
RV 780 is compatible with the Garmin BC 30 wireless backup camera
solution to help drivers spot hard-to-see obstructions behind the RV.
The Garmin RV 780 is expected to be available in April 2019 with a
suggested retail price of $399.99. To learn more click here,
or explore our options here.
The Garmin RV 780 is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of
Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices
for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The companys user-friendly
navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and
fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless
devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active
lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive,
aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information,
visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom,
contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,
instagram.com/garmin,
twitter.com/garmin,
or youtube.com/garmin.
1Not available in all areas. Entering your RV or trailer
profile characteristics does not guarantee your RVs characteristics
will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all
posted road signs and road conditions.
2To use this feature, you must download the Garmin Drive
app to your compatible smartphone enabled with Bluetooth technology and
GPS; see Garmin.com/driveapp.
About Garmin International Inc.
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN).
Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal
subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United
Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Drive App, BC are
trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo
are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word mark
and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any
use of such marks by Garmin is under license. ©2019 TripAdvisor LLC. All
rights reserved. The HISTORY and the "H logo are registered trademarks
of A&E Television Networks, LLC protected in the United States and other
countries around the world. foursquare® and the foursquare® logos are
registered trademarks of Foursquare Labs, Inc. All rights reserved.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service
marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd.
and its business. Such statements are based on managements current
expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in
this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as
a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting
Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed
by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file
number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005134/en/