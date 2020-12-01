  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Start in den letzten Monat des Jahres. Kommt die Jahresend-Rally? Heute in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" analysiert Egmond Haidt und BNP Paribas die Chancen +++
01.12.2020 19:24

Garmin® Confirms December 31 Dividend Payment

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established December 31, 2020 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.61 per share with a record date of December 15, 2020. At the 2020 annual shareholders meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.44 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installment as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share

March 31, 2021

March 15, 2021

$0.61

About Garmin Ltd:

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmins 2019 Form 10-K and the Q3 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Corporate

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Garmin News
RSS Feed
Garmin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.09.2010Garmin neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Garmin Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Garmin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Garmin News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar heute Abend, den 01. Dezember
US-Energiepolitik: Alles anders mit Biden?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Käufer wie die Feuerwehr
Walmart mit erfolgreicher Online-Strategie - Aktie auf Jahreshoch
Vontobel: ZertifikateAwards 2020/21: Vontobel mit auf Platz 1 "Beste Emittenten" - Vontobel DAX-Indexanleihe Zertifikat des Jahres
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Eigene Portfolios vs. Vermögensverwalter: Risiken minimieren durch Vermögensverwalter
Die Top-wikifolios im November
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Das Schuldenwunder
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Garmin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Garmin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort bekommen Sie jetzt

News von

Nel Asa-Beteiligung: Everfuel-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt - was dahinter steckt
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Bund befreit Wasserstoff-Produktion von Abgaben
DAX-Chartanalyse: Immer noch kein Ausbruch
DAX im Plus: Goldener November - Impfstoffhoffnungen beflügeln Börsen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenfusion treibt IHS Markit-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stärker -- Brexit-Deal noch diese Woche möglich -- BioNTech / Pfizer und Moderna beantragen Impfstoff-Zulassung in EU -- Airbnb, VW, Merck, Amazon, Apple und Allianz im Fokus

US-Notenbankchef nimmt Politik bei Krisenhilfe in die Pflicht. EY-Prüfer wollen im Wirecard-Skandal nicht länger schweigen. VW: Ausstieg aus dem Motorsport. Diem statt Libra - Facebooks Kryptowährung mit neuem Namen. adidas zahlt Corona-Prämie. OSRAM-CEO Olaf Berlien scheidet aus. Daimler verkauft Start-up-Schmiede Lab1886 an IT-Unternehmer Dietz. Deutsche Bank baut in Zentrale 350 Stellen ab. Zoom wächst Anlegern nicht explosiv genug.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen