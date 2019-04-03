Garmin® demonstrates datalink weather broadcast for pilots in Germany

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today
announced the availability of datalink weather broadcast through a
technology demonstration in Friedrichshafen, Germany (EDNY). Using a
ground-based Universal Access Transceiver (UAT) that is comprised of
Garmin hardware at the EDNY airport, weather information is broadcast
and received by aircraft equipped with select Garmin ADS-B In products
and displayed on Garmin avionics and portables. For appropriately
equipped aircraft, there is no additional cost to receive weather
information during this evaluation period, which is expected to end in
Q4 of 2019.
"Based on the success of datalink weather in the United States, we are
excited to demonstrate affordable datalink weather in Germany and look
forward to evaluating the feasibility of this technology in Europe,
said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "We
would like to extend our appreciation to the German licensing agencies,
as well as airplus maintenance for hosting the station and embracing
this technology as we collectively aim to provide pilots with better
tools that can aid and improve in-flight decision-making.
Today, pilots operating within the vicinity of the Friedrichshafen
airport with compatible ADS-B In receivers have access to new datalink
weather products in Europe. Weather products accessible through this
ground station include radar imagery, METARs, TAFs, lightning, icing and
winds aloft. Pilots can expect to receive weather up to 50 nautical
miles away from the ground station located at EDNY and weather products
will display within a 250 nautical mile coverage area. Reception is also
dependent upon line of sight. Through this, Garmin aims to demonstrate
the advantages of widely available datalink weather for aircraft
operators in Europe.
"AOPA Germany welcomes Garmins efforts in Europe. It is obvious that
safety in General Aviation should increase if pilots have access to
weather information in their cockpits. We know that it has been a
significant effort to work in cooperation with the authorities to make
the frequencies available, and Garmin has done a great job of explaining
the safety case behind it and has succeeded, said Dr. Michael Erb,
senior vice president, AOPA Europe. "We are convinced that the results
of the datalink weather demonstration will be positive and that it can
serve as a good justification for bringing in-flight weather, as well as
traffic and AIS information, into all GA cockpits in Europe.
Currently, the system architecture leverages the US-defined FIS-B
datalink using UAT technology. Garmin has flight tested the reception of
these weather products in a Cessna 182 equipped with a GTX 345 ADS-B
transponder, GTN 650/750 navigators, G500 TXi flight display, aera®
660/795/796 GPS portables, the GDL® 50 portable ADS-B
receiver and the Garmin Pilot app on Apple mobile devices. Garmin
expects compatibility with additional UAT-based receivers and displays.
These datalink weather products are available immediately for pilots
operating in the vicinity of the Friedrichshafen airport in Germany.
Pilots who fly into AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany (April 10-13, 2019)
and use the new datalink weather products are encouraged to provide
feedback at the Garmin exhibit (Hall A6). Pilots can also submit
feedback via this website: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/forms/UATfeedback/.
Garmin is also hosting a press conference at AERO Friedrichshafen on
Thursday, April 11th at 16:00 local in Conference Center
West, Room Schweiz. For additional information regarding Garmin datalink
products, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.
