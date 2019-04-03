finanzen.net
Garmin® demonstrates datalink weather broadcast for pilots in Germany

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the availability of datalink weather broadcast through a technology demonstration in Friedrichshafen, Germany (EDNY). Using a ground-based Universal Access Transceiver (UAT) that is comprised of Garmin hardware at the EDNY airport, weather information is broadcast and received by aircraft equipped with select Garmin ADS-B In products and displayed on Garmin avionics and portables. For appropriately equipped aircraft, there is no additional cost to receive weather information during this evaluation period, which is expected to end in Q4 of 2019.

"Based on the success of datalink weather in the United States, we are excited to demonstrate affordable datalink weather in Germany and look forward to evaluating the feasibility of this technology in Europe, said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "We would like to extend our appreciation to the German licensing agencies, as well as airplus maintenance for hosting the station and embracing this technology as we collectively aim to provide pilots with better tools that can aid and improve in-flight decision-making.

Today, pilots operating within the vicinity of the Friedrichshafen airport with compatible ADS-B In receivers have access to new datalink weather products in Europe. Weather products accessible through this ground station include radar imagery, METARs, TAFs, lightning, icing and winds aloft. Pilots can expect to receive weather up to 50 nautical miles away from the ground station located at EDNY and weather products will display within a 250 nautical mile coverage area. Reception is also dependent upon line of sight. Through this, Garmin aims to demonstrate the advantages of widely available datalink weather for aircraft operators in Europe.

"AOPA Germany welcomes Garmins efforts in Europe. It is obvious that safety in General Aviation should increase if pilots have access to weather information in their cockpits. We know that it has been a significant effort to work in cooperation with the authorities to make the frequencies available, and Garmin has done a great job of explaining the safety case behind it and has succeeded, said Dr. Michael Erb, senior vice president, AOPA Europe. "We are convinced that the results of the datalink weather demonstration will be positive and that it can serve as a good justification for bringing in-flight weather, as well as traffic and AIS information, into all GA cockpits in Europe.

Currently, the system architecture leverages the US-defined FIS-B datalink using UAT technology. Garmin has flight tested the reception of these weather products in a Cessna 182 equipped with a GTX 345 ADS-B transponder, GTN 650/750 navigators, G500 TXi flight display, aera® 660/795/796 GPS portables, the GDL® 50 portable ADS-B receiver and the Garmin Pilot app on Apple mobile devices. Garmin expects compatibility with additional UAT-based receivers and displays.

These datalink weather products are available immediately for pilots operating in the vicinity of the Friedrichshafen airport in Germany. Pilots who fly into AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany (April 10-13, 2019) and use the new datalink weather products are encouraged to provide feedback at the Garmin exhibit (Hall A6). Pilots can also submit feedback via this website: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/forms/UATfeedback/. Garmin is also hosting a press conference at AERO Friedrichshafen on Thursday, April 11th at 16:00 local in Conference Center West, Room Schweiz. For additional information regarding Garmin datalink products, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.

Garmins aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmins portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmins full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GDL and aera are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot, GTX are GTN are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

