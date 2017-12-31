03.03.2018 00:32
Garmin Executive Chairman Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Stock Disposition Plan

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that Dr. Min H. Kao, the companys co-founder and Executive Chairman, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of his shares in the company over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually diversify the individuals investment portfolio, to minimize the market effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of material non-public information.

Dr. Kao, his wife and children have been the largest shareholders of Garmin Ltd. since the initial public offering in December 2000. The Kao family intends to retain the majority of their holdings, maintaining what is currently the largest position in Garmin Ltd. No shares have been sold under the plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This plan represents the first sale of any shares of Garmin Ltd. by Dr. Kao or his family since the sales that occurred under previous 10b5-1 trading plans in 2012. Dr. Kao has adopted this plan for tax planning purposes.

About Garmin Ltd: For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

