Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Heart Aerospace for the first all-electric ES-19 airliner

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement with Heart Aerospace to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000® integrated flight deck for the ES-19 electric airliner. Heart Aerospace is working to develop the new ES-19, a 19-seat electric airliner that has the potential to provide the regional air transport market with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly aircraft option as early as 2026. Additionally, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft once the aircraft meets Uniteds safety, business and operating requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005123/en/

Heart Aerospace has selected Garmin to provide its state-of-the-art G3000® integrated flight deck for the first all-electric ES-19 airliner. (Photo: Business Wire)

Heart Aerospace has selected Garmin to provide its state-of-the-art G3000® integrated flight deck for the first all-electric ES-19 airliner. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Its an honor to have our G3000 integrated flight deck chosen for the ES-19 and to work alongside the Heart Aerospace and United Airlines teams in their commitment to long-term sustainability by reducing aviations carbon emissions, said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation and marketing. "Were confident in Hearts practical, market-driven approach to expanding the regional air transport market with the introduction of the first all-electric airliner, whose lower operating costs have the potential to enable more universal access to air travel and a broader network of short-haul flights.

"Were thrilled to have Garmin provide their industry-leading G3000 integrated flight deck, customized and optimized for integration and operation, in our ES-19 all-electric airliner, said Anders Forslund, CEO of Heart Aerospace. "Known for award-winning innovation and unmatched reliability and performance, Garmin was the perfect avionics choice for this transformational aircraft.

The modular Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck boasts lightweight and vibrant high-resolution flight displays that support navigation, communication and flight sensor solutions and integrates seamlessly into the ES-19 aircraft systems. Specifically tailored to meet the needs of electric aircraft, the G3000 system that will be featured in Heart Aerospaces ES-19 delivers enhanced capabilities to optimize the aircrafts electric drive train and battery management systems. The G3000 is architected to provide the ability to efficiently facilitate future system upgrades as the electric aircraft industry continues to evolve.

"Were excited to see a top-tier avionics supplier like Garmin signing up with Heart Aerospace to bring a next-generation avionics system to the ES-19 electric aircraft, said Michael Leskinen, vice president of corporate development and investor relations for United Airlines.

Heart Aerospace is an electric airplane company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, developing the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger regional aircraft driven entirely by batteries and electric motors. The first ES-19 is scheduled to enter into service by 2026. The first-generation aircraft will have a maximum range of up to 250 miles using lithium-ion batteries. The ES-19 will have zero operational emissions and offer significantly lower operating costs compared to similar sized gas-turbine aircraft. The ES-19 aircraft will also be quieter than its turboprop counterparts, with less vibration and noise, making it ideal for the development of short-range regional air travel.

Garmins aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmins portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation, youtube.com/garminaviation or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

About Heart Aerospace: Heart Aerospace is an electric airplane company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is developing the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger aircraft scheduled to enter into service by 2026. The company was founded in 2018 and was part of the Y Combinator accelerator program in 2019. For more info, visit heartaerospace.com.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

