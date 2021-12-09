Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Heart Aerospace for the first all-electric ES-19 airliner

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement with Heart Aerospace to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000® integrated flight deck for the ES-19 electric airliner. Heart Aerospace is working to develop the new ES-19, a 19-seat electric airliner that has the potential to provide the regional air transport market with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly aircraft option as early as 2026. Additionally, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft once the aircraft meets Uniteds safety, business and operating requirements.

"Its an honor to have our G3000 integrated flight deck chosen for the ES-19 and to work alongside the Heart Aerospace and United Airlines teams in their commitment to long-term sustainability by reducing aviations carbon emissions, said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation and marketing. "Were confident in Hearts practical, market-driven approach to expanding the regional air transport market with the introduction of the first all-electric airliner, whose lower operating costs have the potential to enable more universal access to air travel and a broader network of short-haul flights.

"Were thrilled to have Garmin provide their industry-leading G3000 integrated flight deck, customized and optimized for integration and operation, in our ES-19 all-electric airliner, said Anders Forslund, CEO of Heart Aerospace. "Known for award-winning innovation and unmatched reliability and performance, Garmin was the perfect avionics choice for this transformational aircraft.

The modular Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck boasts lightweight and vibrant high-resolution flight displays that support navigation, communication and flight sensor solutions and integrates seamlessly into the ES-19 aircraft systems. Specifically tailored to meet the needs of electric aircraft, the G3000 system that will be featured in Heart Aerospaces ES-19 delivers enhanced capabilities to optimize the aircrafts electric drive train and battery management systems. The G3000 is architected to provide the ability to efficiently facilitate future system upgrades as the electric aircraft industry continues to evolve.

"Were excited to see a top-tier avionics supplier like Garmin signing up with Heart Aerospace to bring a next-generation avionics system to the ES-19 electric aircraft, said Michael Leskinen, vice president of corporate development and investor relations for United Airlines.

Heart Aerospace is an electric airplane company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, developing the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger regional aircraft driven entirely by batteries and electric motors. The first ES-19 is scheduled to enter into service by 2026. The first-generation aircraft will have a maximum range of up to 250 miles using lithium-ion batteries. The ES-19 will have zero operational emissions and offer significantly lower operating costs compared to similar sized gas-turbine aircraft. The ES-19 aircraft will also be quieter than its turboprop counterparts, with less vibration and noise, making it ideal for the development of short-range regional air travel.

