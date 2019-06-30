finanzen.net
15.01.2020 18:56
Garmin® Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on February 19, 2020.

What: Garmin Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/

How: Join via the website link above, or participate by phone by dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 18, 2021 on Garmins website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and select the Quarterly and Annual Earnings page.

About Garmin Ltd: For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Category: Corporate

13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
