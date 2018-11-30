finanzen.net
25.04.2019 13:00
Garmin® named one of Americas Top 5 Best Employers in Forbes 2019 rankings

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) today announced that Forbes recognized Garmin as one of Americas Best Employers in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Garmin ranked No. 5 in the large employers category, up from No. 37 in the prior year. The list of honorees was announced by Forbes in partnership with market research company, Statista, and features the top 500 companies across 25 industry sectors that employ more than 5,000 people.

"We are truly honored and proud to again be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the country, said Cliff Pemble, Garmin president and CEO. "Garmin employees are passionate about what we do, and we share a deep commitment to serving our customers and each other. Of the many qualities that make Garmin a great place to work, it is the commitment of our employees that sets us apart.

Forbes Americas Best Employers are chosen based on an independent, anonymous survey of more than 50,000 employees. The survey evaluation identifies companies that employees like to work for and would recommend to others based on questions about work-related topics including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

This designation reinforces Garmins ongoing commitment to employee engagement, inclusion and diversity. With more than 13,000 associates in 35 countries around the world, Garmin is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The company maintains, just as it did in 1989, a vertically integrated business model where design, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and support roles are primarily in-house creating opportunities for employees. Garmin designs GPS navigation and wearable technology for five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation.

For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International Inc.

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

