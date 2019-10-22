finanzen.net
22.10.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Garmin® to offer most comprehensive U.S. coast line coverage with its expanded and enhanced high-resolution relief shading cartography

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced significant coverage and detail improvements of the high-resolution relief shading coverage and detail offered in its exclusive BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVü g3 Ultra cartography products for coastal and inland fishing and boating. Now available with coverage for the entire continental U.S. coast line and more than 150 lakes, Garmins high-resolution relief shading combines color and shadow to bring an entirely new level of detail to the ocean floor and lake bottom. Garmin will display its latest relief shading data in booths #326/355 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005174/en/

Garmin announced expanded and enhanced high-resolution relief shading coverage and detail offered in its exclusive BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVu¨ g3 Ultra cartography products for coastal and inland fishing and boating, now offering coverage for the entire continental U.S. coast line and more than 150 lakes respectively. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin announced expanded and enhanced high-resolution relief shading coverage and detail offered in its exclusive BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVu¨ g3 Ultra cartography products for coastal and inland fishing and boating, now offering coverage for the entire continental U.S. coast line and more than 150 lakes respectively. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We remain committed to giving our customers the highest quality and most detailed, accurate charts and maps on the water, so were pleased to now offer the most comprehensive U.S. coast line coverage available on the market today, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "By blending Garmins high-resolution relief shading with the fishing layer contours generated from the Navionics detail in our charts, anglers and divers will see a tremendous improvement both in freshwater and saltwater, making it easier than ever to find structure, artificial reefs, underwater shelves and more.

The premium BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVü g3 Ultra accessory cards and downloads include everything available from Garmins latest g3 cartography offerings: industry-leading coverage, clarity and detail from blending the best of both Garmin and Navionics content together, and enhancements like built-in Auto Guidance1 technology that searches through relevant charts to create a suggested route based upon the users desired depth and overheard clearance.

In addition to high-resolution NOAA-based Relief Shading, BlueChart g3 Vision also includes high-resolution satellite imagery that provides the user with a realistic view of their surroundings. Unique 3-D views, including MarinerEye and FishEye, provide additional perspective both above and below the water line, and aerial photography shows exceptional detail of many ports, harbors and marinas, which is especially useful when entering unfamiliar ports. BlueChart g3 Vision also includes 1-foot contours that provide a more accurate depiction of bottom structure, which can be overlaid on top of the high-resolution relief shading to provide the user with an unrivaled fishing chart detail.

For inland customers, LakeVü g3 Ultra includes maps of more than 17,000 lakes with up to 1-foot contours. Of those, more than 150 are Garmin Elite surveyed lakes with high-resolution satellite imagery, multi-beam sonar views shore-to-shore, side scan photos and photos of notable spots above the water too.

BlueChart g3 Vision and LakeVü g3 Ultra accessory cards and downloads are available now and vary in price from $249.99 to $449.99. The expanded high-resolution relief shading coverage will be available in December 2019. Existing customers with a BlueChart g3 Vision or LakeVü g3 Ultra card can use New Chart Guarantee to update their charts and maps to ensure they have the latest data available. To learn more, visit garmin.com/maps.

Garmin is the worlds leading marine electronics manufacturer2 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmins portfolio includes some of the industrys most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic charts, and EmpirBus.

For over 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Auto Guidance is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations.

2 Based on 2018 reported sales.

About Garmin International Inc. Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, BlueChart and ActiveCaptain are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Garmin News
RSS Feed
Garmin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.09.2010Garmin neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Garmin Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

JETZT LIVE!

Megatrends beeinflussen unser Leben langfristig - sie sind deshalb besonders spannend für Langfristanleger. Wie Sie ganz einfach in die Trends von Morgen investieren können, erfahren Sie heute Abend um 18 Uhr. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Garmin News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Garmin News
Werbung

Inside

Volkswagen VZ  Auslieferungsplus mit Makeln
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, Vonovia, Volkswagen
DAX-Future: Weiteres Trading Kaufsignal
HSBC: SAP: Dieser Termin wird wichtig
DZ BANK -Rallybewegung visiert neues 52 Wochenhoch an
Ihr Investment immer im Blick
ING Markets: DAX - Doppeltopp?
Hongkong-Unruhen setzen Remy-Cointreau zu
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Garmin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Garmin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Mit diesen Pulsuhr-Modellen haben Sie die volle Kontrolle
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag
Arbeiten bis 69 Jahre und vier Monate  das sind die Alternativen
Erlaubt unsere Verfassung die Einführung eines Mietendeckels?

News von

Postbank bietet Tagesgeld mit 1,0 Prozent Zinsen an - Was Sparer wissen müssen
Diese Bank hebt die Zinsen für Tagesgeld deutlich an: Sparer müssen schnell handeln, um sich das Angebot zu sichern
Rezessionsangst: Soll ich meinen ETF-Sparplan aussetzen?
DAX: Auf Korrektur vorbereiten
Goldpreis: Stimmung der Profis im Sinkflug

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas höher -- Software AG mit überraschendem Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- UBS verdient deutlich weniger -- Sunrise, Reckitt Benckiser, Vossloh, ams im Fokus

Rheinmetall liefert Australien Schützenpanzer zur Erprobung. Nemetschek holt neuen Vorstandschef von RATIONAL. Berliner Senat beschließt Mietendeckel. Brexit-Drama: Boris Johnson unter Zeitdruck. Santander verkauft Aktiva in Puerto Rico für über eine Milliarde. Hannover Rück: Schäden aus jüngsten Stürmen im Budget-Rahmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:58 Uhr
DAX etwas höher -- Software AG mit überraschendem Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- UBS verdient deutlich weniger -- Sunrise, Reckitt Benckiser, Vossloh, ams im Fokus
Ausland
12:59 Uhr
Kunden reißen sich um Apples Kreditkarte: Erfolgreichster Launch aller Zeiten
Aktie im Fokus
12:52 Uhr
UBS-Aktie stark: UBS verdient trotz Gewinneinbruch mehr als gedacht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
SAP SE716460