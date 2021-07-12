  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.07.2021 22:48

Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for a proposed public offering to offer 6,500,000 shares of common stock and for certain selling stockholders to offer 1,820,000 shares of common stock. In addition, Gatos Silver and the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 and 273,000 additional shares of common stock, respectively, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gatos Silver will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The principal purposes of the offering are to achieve a more cost-efficient capital structure, including the potential extinguishment of the Los Gatos Joint Ventures term loan, and to create additional liquidity in Gatos Silvers common stock.

Subsequent to the completion of the offering, The Electrum Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Electrum) is expected to remain the largest single beneficial owner of Gatos Silver with continued representation on Gatos Silvers Board of Directors. The purpose of Electrums participation as a selling stockholder in the offering is to diversify the Companys stockholder base and increase the Companys public float. Electrum's commitment to the silver space is among the most comprehensive in the investment community. Electrum intends to redeploy the proceeds from the transaction into its silver development-stage assets. Electrum currently has no other plans or intentions with respect to its other securities of Gatos Silver.

As a long-term stockholder, Electrum remains actively engaged in Gatos Silvers value creation strategies and is committed to supporting its top-tier management team in expanding the Companys resource base and metal production. Gatos Silver is a core holding within Electrums extensive silver mining portfolio. Electrum has been instrumental in the evolution of Gatos Silver from Los Gatos initial discovery to its advancement to full production. With its potential for organic growth within a large and prospective land package, Gatos Silver is expected to remain Electrums flagship silver holding.

BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint lead bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of the securities in Canada and the United States will be made only by means of a prospectus. The proposed offering is intended to be made in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement) to a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Base Shelf Prospectus). The Company has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus) and the Final Base Shelf Prospectus, and is filing a preliminary prospectus supplement (the "Preliminary Supplement) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective or prior to qualification under applicable securities laws.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus, the Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus, the Final Base Shelf Prospectus and, when available, the Preliminary Supplement, and the Prospectus Supplement, relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com. A copy of the Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus, the Final Base Shelf Prospectus and, when available, the Preliminary Supplement and the Prospectus Supplement, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Prospective investors should read the Final Base Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein before investing in the shares. A copy of the preliminary prospectus can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district. As a 70%-owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV), the Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the LGJVs Cerro Los Gatos deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking information and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws including completion of the offering, effectiveness of the registration statement and qualification of the securities under securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors described in the registration statement, preliminary prospectus, Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus, the Final Base Shelf Prospectus and, when available, the Preliminary Supplement, and the Prospectus Supplement and other filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. Gatos Silver expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu Gatos Silver Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gatos Silver News
RSS Feed
Gatos Silver zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gatos Silver Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Gatos Silver News

07.07.21Gatos Silver Reports Record Tonnage and Metal Production During Second Quarter 2021
22:00 UhrGatos Silver Signs Definitive Agreement to Retire Los Gatos Joint Venture Term Loan
22:48 UhrGatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Weitere Gatos Silver News
Werbung

Trading-News

Netflix und Tesla: Zwei US-Werte in der Korrektur
Virgin Galactic-Aktie konsolidiert nach Weltraumflug
Vontobel: 0-Spread Aktion verlängert!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - neue Allzeithochs möglich
DAX Ausblick - Coronabedingtes Hin und Her
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Altersvorsorge: Diese Strategie verspricht Erfolg
Webkonferenz von Ladies für Ladies: "Goodbye Sparbuch, welcome Börse"
Podcast: CIO Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel, sicher und renditestark investieren. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
Fünf Thesen für eine bessere Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Gatos Silver-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gatos Silver Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren
Das sind die Megatrends der Zukunft  und auf diese Firmen sollten Anleger setzen
Armutsfalle Pflege  was Angehörige wissen müssen
Aufstieg in den Dax40? Diese Kandidaten sind eine Chance für Anleger
Mit solch einer Strategie kann man auch im zweiten Halbjahr ganz gut fahren

News von

DAX-Ausblick: US-Bilanzsaison gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: England hält an Öffnungsplänen ab 19. Juli fest
DAX schwächelt: Grassierende Delta-Variante macht Börsen zu schaffen
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
Der Morgen kompakt: Elf Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX knackt zum Handelsschluss Rekordhoch -- Dow letztlich nahe 35.000-Punkte-Marke -- EZB: Änderung des geldpolitischen Ausblicks kommt -- QIAGEN, Covestro, VW, Flugaktien, Conti, Daimler im Fokus

Air France-KLM verhandelt mit Airbus und Boeing über 160 neue Flugzeuge. Virgin Galactic plant Kapitalerhöhung. Erholung nach Pandemie: Ryanair will 2000 Piloten einstellen. BVB-Aktie: Chelsea würde wohl 175 Millionen Euro für Haaland zahlen. CTS Eventim bekommt Corona-Hilfen. Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft weitere Unternehmensteile. Bayer: US-Zulassung für Finerenon.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen