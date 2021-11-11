  • Suche
11.11.2021

GAUSSIN Announces ARAMCO as Its Title Sponsor for the 2022 DAKAR RALLY

GAUSSIN (ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in the clean and intelligent transport of goods and people, announced that ARAMCO has agreed to be the title sponsor of GAUSSINs new RACING TRUCK for the 2022 DAKAR RALLY that will be held in January. As a part of this agreement, ARAMCO also has the option to subscribe for up to 20% of the common stock of GAUSSIN shares.

Upcoming events

2022 Dakar Rally Race: January 2-14, 2021

About GAUSSIN

GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN has broadened its business model with the signing of license agreements accelerating the diffusion of its technology throughout the world. The acquisition of METALLIANCE confirms the emergence of an international group present in all segments of intelligent and clean vehicles.

In October 2021, GAUSSIN won the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

GAUSSIN has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010. More information on www.gaussin.com.

More information on Gaussin is available on www.gaussin.com

* This document may contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of Gaussin and is based on an analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Gaussin draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of Gaussin, its performance and trends in the sector in which Gaussin operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the companys future performance or prospects. Gaussin is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.

