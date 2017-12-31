GCI Liberty Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

GCI Liberty, Inc.s ("GCI Liberty) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) President and
Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to
discuss results for the first quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, May 9th,
at 5:00 p.m. (E.D.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host
a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions
regarding both GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation. During the
call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of
both companies, as well as other forward looking matters.
Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 281-7973 or (323) 794-2093, passcode
2595335, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be
on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator
will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.
In addition, the first quarter earnings conference call will be
broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should
visit the GCI Liberty website at http://ir.gciliberty.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events
to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of
the call will also be available on the GCI Liberty website. The
conference call will be archived on the website for one year after
appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Libertys principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter
Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is the largest
communications provider in Alaska, providing data, wireless, video,
voice and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Libertys other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006383/en/