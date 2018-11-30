GCI Liberty Completes Issuance of $325 million Offering of New Senior Notes due 2024

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today that its
wholly-owned subsidiary, GCI, LLC (the "Issuer) has completed the
previously announced sale to initial purchasers in a private offering of
$325 million of new 6.625% senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes). The
2024 Notes are unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The net proceeds of
the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the
redemption of the Issuers $325 million aggregate outstanding principal
amount of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes), which are
callable at par. In accordance with the indenture governing the 2021
Notes, the Issuer has issued an irrevocable notice of redemption with
respect to all outstanding 2021 Notes. The redemption date is July 6,
2019.
The offering was made pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The initial purchasers
offered the 2024 Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be
Qualified Institutional Buyers as permitted under Rule 144A of the
Securities Act, or outside the United States to certain persons in
reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2024 Notes were
not registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities
laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration under such laws or applicable exemptions from such
registration requirements.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the
2024 Notes, nor shall there be any sales of 2024 Notes in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including without limitation, statements about the use of proceeds from
the offering (including timing). These forward-looking statements
involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release, and GCI Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer expressly disclaim any
obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in
their expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please
refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, Inc. and the
Issuer, including their respective most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for
additional information about GCI Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer and about
the risks and uncertainties related to their businesses which may affect
the statements made in this press release.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Libertys principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC ("GCI) and interests
in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is
Alaskas largest communications provider, providing data, wireless,
video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Libertys other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005597/en/