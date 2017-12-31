GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend

GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) today announced
that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend (the
"Special Dividend) which will be payable on May 3, 2018 to shareholders
of record of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the
"Preferred Stock) at the close of business on April 13, 2018.
The Special Dividend is approximately $0.13 per share of Preferred
Stock. The Special Dividend amount per share is equal to (1) all unpaid
dividends (whether or not declared) that have accrued on such share or
fractional share of Preferred Stock from and including March 8, 2018 to
(but not including) April 15, 2018 (the "Accrued Quarterly Dividend),
plus (2) all dividends that have accrued to May 3, 2018 with respect to
that portion of the Liquidation Price (as defined in GCI Libertys
amended and restated articles) which consists of the Accrued Quarterly
Dividend.
GCI Liberty expects to pay regular quarterly dividends on the Preferred
Stock beginning with the payment date of July 15, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements concerning dividend payments on the Preferred
Stock. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such statements.
These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release, and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in GCI
Libertys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please
refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, including its most
recent Form 10-K and Form S-4 relating to the recently completed
transactions between GCI Liberty and Liberty Interactive Corporation,
for additional information about GCI Liberty and about the risks and
uncertainties related to GCI Libertys businesses which may affect the
statements made in this press release.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Libertys principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter
Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is the largest
communications provider in Alaska, providing data, wireless, video,
voice and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Libertys other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
Source: GCI Liberty, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006682/en/