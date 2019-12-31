finanzen.net
24.09.2020 01:14

GCI Liberty Prices $600 Million Upsized Offering of New Senior Notes Due 2028

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GCI, LLC (the "Issuer), has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in an upsized private offering $600 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.750% senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes). The 2028 Notes will be unsecured obligations of the Issuer. The net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand and net proceeds from expected incremental borrowings under the Issuers senior credit facility, will be used to fund the redemption of all $450 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Issuers 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes) and the redemption of all $325 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Issuers 6.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes). The offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The initial purchasers are offering the 2028 Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be Qualified Institutional Buyers as permitted under Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or to certain persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The 2028 Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under such laws or applicable exemptions from such registration requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the 2028 Notes, nor shall there be any sales of 2028 Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2025 Notes or the 2024 Notes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the completion of the offering (including timing of the closing), incremental borrowings under the Issuers senior credit facility and the use of proceeds from the offering, including the proposed redemption of the 2025 Notes and the 2024 Notes. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCI Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer, including their respective most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about GCI Liberty, Inc. and the Issuer and about the risks and uncertainties related to their businesses which may affect the statements made in this press release.

About GCI Liberty, Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Libertys assets consist of its subsidiary GCI Holdings, LLC ("GCI) and interests in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband Corporation and Lending Tree. GCI is Alaskas largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

Nachrichten zu GCI Liberty Inc Registered Shs -A-1-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GCI Liberty A News
RSS Feed
GCI Liberty A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu GCI Liberty Inc Registered Shs -A-1-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2017General Communication HoldDrexel Hamilton

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GCI Liberty Inc Registered Shs -A-1- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene GCI Liberty A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GCI Liberty A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Dr. Christine Bortenlänger: Wie werden Sparer zu Aktionären?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Indikatoren-Synchronisation  Das Mysterium der frühen Aussage - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
DZ BANK - Brent kann Support bei 40 USD erfolgreich verteidigen
JD.com plant Sparten-IPO
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Vinci, Telefonica, Nokia
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Financial Fact: Markttechnik spielt langfristig nur eine Nebenrolle.
Dividendenstrategien: Qualität setzt sich durch
Anti-Bärenstimmung: HelloFresh-Aktie steigt
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur GCI Liberty A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

GCI Liberty A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit dieser Liste sind Sparer bei allen Megatrends dabei
Der trügerische Boom des globalen Wohlstands
Bargeld oder Karte?  An der Kasse ist Deutschland gespalten
Diese Inflationsstrategie manifestiert die Nullzins-Ära
30-plus-Regel, Zehn-Scheine-Trick  So winkt ein höherer Lottogewinn

News von

Nach Kurssturz: Nel Asa verlängert plötzlich Frist für neue Aktien. Was Anleger wissen müssen
Kaufen oder verkaufen? Wie eine norwegische Investmentbank jetzt die Aktie von Nel Asa einschätzt
Aktien von Nikola und Nel Asa stürzen ab: Das ist der Grund
Newsticker Corona: Reuters-Zählung - Mehr als 200.000 Virus-Tote in den USA
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Weichenstellung nach Süden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 12.600-Punkte-Marke -- Dow knickt ein -- Aurora Cannabis mit Milliardenverlust -- Tesla bestätigt Jahresziele -- Nike steigert Gewinn -- NIkola, Daimler, Siemens,Fresenius im Fokus

Twitter, Facebook & Co: US-Regierung legt Gesetz zu Regeln für Online-Plattformen vor. Zunehmende Nachfrage nach Corona-Tests bringt Centogene durch die Krise. Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff. Streit über Stellenabbau bei MAN eskaliert. Deutsche Post und Verdi einigen sich auf Tarifvereinbarung. Palantir-IPO: Palantir startet am 30. September an der Börse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23.09.20
DAX schließt über 12.600-Punkte-Marke -- Dow knickt ein -- Aurora Cannabis mit Milliardenverlust -- Tesla bestätigt Jahresziele -- Nike steigert Gewinn -- NIkola, Daimler, Siemens,Fresenius im Fokus
Ausland
23.09.20
Apple-Chef Tim Cook - eine Kurzbiografie
Kryptowährungen
23.09.20
Betrügerische Werbung für Kryptowährungen: US-Rapper T.I. muss nach Einigung mit der SEC 75.000 US-Dollar zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NikolaA2P4A9
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
XiaomiA2JNY1
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB