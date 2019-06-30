finanzen.net
12.09.2019 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance of First Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Embedded On-Device to Prioritize Critical Chest X-ray Review

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GE Healthcare today announced the Food and Drug Administrations 510(k) clearance of Critical Care Suite, an industry-first collection of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms embedded on a mobile X-ray device. Built in collaboration with UC San Francisco (UCSF), using GE Healthcares Edison platform, the AI algorithms help to reduce the turn-around time it can take for radiologists to review a suspected pneumothorax, a type of collapsed lung.

"X-ray  the worlds oldest form of medical imaging  just got a whole lot smarter, and soon, the rest of our offerings will too, says Kieran Murphy, President & CEO, GE Healthcare. "GE Healthcare is leading the way in the creation of AI applications for diagnostic imaging and taking what was once a promise and turning it into a reality. By integrating AI into every aspect of care, we will ultimately improve patient outcomes, reduce waste and inefficiencies, and eliminate costly errors. Critical Care Suite is just the beginning.

A prioritized "STAT X-ray can sit waiting for up to eight hours for a radiologists review1. However, when a patient is scanned on a device with Critical Care Suite, the system automatically analyzes the images by simultaneously searching for a pneumothorax. If a pneumothorax is suspected, an alert  along with the original chest X-ray  is sent directly to the radiologist for review via picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). The technologist also receives a subsequent on-device notification2 to give awareness of the prioritized cases. Quality-focused AI algorithms simultaneously analyze and flag protocol and field of view errors as well as auto rotate the images on-device. Critical Care Suite and the quality algorithms were developed using GE Healthcares Edison platform  which helps deploy AI algorithms quickly and securely  and deployed on the companys Optima XR240amx system.

"Clinicians are always looking for clinically proven methods to increase outcomes and improve the patient experience, says Dr. Rachael Callcut, Associate Professor of Surgery at UCSF, a surgeon at UCSF Health and Director of Data Science for the Center for Digital Health Innovation, who partnered in the development of Critical Care Suite. "When a patient X-ray is taken, the minutes and hours it takes to process and interpret the image can impact the outcome in either direction. AI gives us an opportunity to speed up diagnosis, and change the way we care for patients, which could ultimately save lives and improve outcomes.

Additionally, embedding Critical Care Suite on-device offers several benefits to radiologists and technologists. For critical findings, GE Healthcares algorithms are a fast and reliable way to ensure AI results are generated within seconds of image acquisition, without any dependency on connectivity or transfer speeds to produce the AI results. These results are then sent to the radiologist at the same time that the device sends the original diagnostic image, ensuring no additional processing delay. Also, automatically running quality checks on-device integrates them into the technologists standard workflow and enables technologist actions  such as rejections or reprocessing  to occur at the patients bedside and before the images are sent to PACS.

"Currently, 62 percent of exams are marked STAT or for urgent reading1, but they arent all critical. This creates a delay in turnaround for truly critical patients, which can be a serious issue, adds Jie Xue, President & CEO, X-ray, GE Healthcare. "Not only does Critical Care Suite flag images with a suspected pneumothorax with impressive accuracy3 and enable radiologists to prioritize those cases immediately, but it also makes AI accessible. Our embedded AI algorithms offer hospitals an opportunity to try AI without making investments into additional IT infrastructure, security assessments or cybersecurity precautions for routing images offsite.

GE Healthcares Edison offering comprises applications and smart devices built using the Edison platform. The platform uses an extensive catalog of healthcare-specific developer services to enable both GE developers and select strategic partners to design, develop, manage, secure and distribute advanced applications, services and AI algorithms quickly. Edison integrates and assimilates data from multiple sources, applying analytics and AI to not only transform data, but provide actionable insights that can be deployed on medical devices, via the cloud or at the edge of the device.

Additional partners in the development of Critical Care Suite include St. Lukes University Health Network, Humber River Hospital, and CARING - Mahajan Imaging  India.

For more information on GE Healthcares Critical Care Suite and Edison platform visit gehealthcare.com.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

1 Rachh, Pratik et al. "Reducing STAT Portable Chest Radiograph Turnaround Times: A Pilot Study. Current Problems in Diagnostic Radiology Vol. 47, No. 3 (n.d.): 15660. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0363018817300312?via=ihub.

2 The technologist on-device notification is generated after a delay, post exam closure, and it does not provide any diagnostic information, nor is it intended to inform any clinical decision, prioritization, or action.

3 Critical Care Suites overall Area Under the Curve (AUC) for detecting a pneumothorax is 0.96. Large PTXs are detected with extremely high accuracy (AUC = 0.99). Small PTXs are detected with high accuracy (AUC = 0.94). GE Healthcare 510k K183182.

Nachrichten zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr General Electric News
RSS Feed
General Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu General Electric Co IDR.Belgian Ovs Issuing Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im heutigen Webinar erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene General Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere General Electric News
Werbung

Inside

Katrin Müller-Hohenstein im Interview mit Scalable Capital
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
Vontobel: MTU Aero Engines wird neues DAX-Mitglied
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEU! TURBOS AUF PROSUS N.V.
Siemens  Gap vor Schließung?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Markt am Live Chart
DekaBank: Zielscheibe Wechselkurs
ING Markets: DAX vor nächstem Gap-up!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur General Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

General Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fünf Dax-Aktien versprechen jetzt den größten Erfolg
So finden Sie die richtigen Bluetooth-Lautsprecher
Dieter Schwarz deklassiert alle anderen Reichen Deutschlands
Draghis finaler Akt entscheidet über die Zukunft unseres Geldes
Das sind die reichsten Deutschen

News von

DAX stärker: Bewegung im Zollstreit gibt Börsen Auftrieb - EZB im Blick
Osram-Übernahmekampf: Top-Manager wandern ab - Allianz macht Druck
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX schließt stark in der Wochenmitte - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Reich nach Plan: Die besten Fonds und ETFs für jedes Alter und jeden Anlegertyp

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Trump verschiebt Anhebung von China-Strafzöllen -- Apple, Dermapharm im Fokus

Banken tagen in Dubai zur Einleitung des Aramco-Underwritings. HELLA im ersten Quartal trotz Gegenwinds über Planung. Südafrika verhängt Strafe gegen Steinhoff. ams hat potenzielle Käufer für OSRAM-Digitalsparte. VW dementiert Bericht: Keine unzulässige Abschaltvorrichtungen in neueren Diesel-Autos. Wirecard stattet Anleihe mit Kupon von 0,5 Prozent aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:01 Uhr
DAX fester -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Trump verschiebt Anhebung von China-Strafzöllen -- Apple, Dermapharm im Fokus
Geld
14:27 Uhr
Falsche Kontonummer: Paar erhält versehentlich 120.000 US-Dollar - und gibt sie aus
Aktie im Fokus
14:25 Uhr
Banken steigen nach EZB-Maßnahmen nur kurz - Zuletzt Verluste
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Siemens AG723610